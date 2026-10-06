Ring Road in Clonakilty ‘too narrow’ for vehicles to pass

WORKS on Ring Road in Clonakilty have been called into question as one councillor said vehicles struggle to pass side by side, writes Chris Benn.

“Whoever signed off on that road, at that width, needs their head examined,” Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said, when he raised the issue at a meeting of Cork County Council’s Western Division. He said the road was too narrow for larger vehicles to comfortably pass at certain points adding that “the council couldn’t line it, that says enough”.

Engineer Brendan Meagher revealed the road was being looked at and there was a proposal to take the footpath to the water side of the road and add an access gate for pedestrians.

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While he admitted it wasn’t the perfect solution, he believed it would improve the current situation.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.