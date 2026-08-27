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Reader’s Picture of the Week

August 27th, 2026 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

Reader’s Picture of the Week Image
This striking image of a fox peeping out to say hello was taken by Gerry Connolly, Ardfield, Clonakilty.

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This striking image of a fox peeping out to say hello was taken by Gerry Connolly, Ardfield, Clonakilty.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

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