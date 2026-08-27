Praise for Bandon pool group

MINISTER of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan has praised the exceptional work completed by a steering group who are pushing for a public swimming pool for Bandon.

He was speaking after handing the Bandon Community Swimming Pool Project report to the Minister for Sport Charlie McConalogue.

It outlines that the best option for the town is a 25m pool with additional facilities such as paddle courts and a gym to be run by Cork County Council.

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West Cork is currently served by one public swimming pool in Dunmanway but with Bandon being the largest town in West Cork and its population set to increase even more as new housing developments come on board, the group feel a pool is vital for the town.

‘This group was formed following a public meeting late last year and they have put a lot of time and effort into this including a survey of the people of Bandon. They have put together a really easy to read presentation also,’ Minister O’Sullivan told The Southern Star.

‘We would be hoping that the project which spells out why the town needs a public swimming poll as well as the design options and possible delivery mechanisms will direct Cork County Council in terms of future plans for Bandon.’

He added the next step will be to meet with Council officials to identify a suitable site and to also urge them to take on board the findings of the report which underline that a public swimming pool is badly needed for Bandon and its surrounding areas.

‘With the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure fund becoming available in the next few years from the Minister the time to move is now.’