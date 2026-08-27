More needs to be done in prevention of devastating wildfires warns senator

A MORE proactive approach should be adopted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) when it comes to the use of controlled burning in the open season as part of Ireland’s wildfire prevention strategy, a Cork Senator has said.

Cork North West Senator Eileen Lynch said a comprehensive strategy is needed to prevent and tackle further wildfires like the devastating fires witnessed in recent weeks in the Comeragh Mountains and Slievenamon.

‘Protecting habitats and biodiversity must remain a priority and there is a clear need for a balanced approach to land management that reduces the build-up of dangerous fuel loads before they become a major wildfire risk,’ said the Fine Gael senator.

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‘The scenes we have witnessed in the Comeraghs and on Slievenamon are a stark reminder that Ireland is not immune from the growing threat of wildfires. Across Europe, countries are experiencing increasingly severe fire seasons, and Ireland must adapt its land management practices accordingly.’

Sen Lynch said the NPWS needs to work more closely with landowners, farmers, local communities and emergency services to examine how carefully managed controlled burning can be carried out.

‘These planned burns from the months of September to February can remove excessive vegetation under safe conditions, significantly reducing the intensity and spread of uncontrolled wildfires.’

She said she has been working with farmers on the Comeragh to see how they can prevent future wildfires and there is a clear need to examiner how best they can use controlled fires in the open season.

‘We need to recognise that properly managed, controlled burning has long been part of responsible upland management. It can improve habitat quality, support biodiversity and reduce the build-up of old vegetation that allows fires to burn hotter and for longer.’

Sen Lynch said controlled burning also plays an important role in reducing vegetation that contributes to animal health issues from ticks in vegetation.

She also called for greater use of strategic fire breaks and fire blankets in vulnerable upland areas to help contain fires before they spread.

‘Preventative measures are always preferable to emergency responses. The NPWS should review current policies on wildfire prevention in light of changing climate conditions.