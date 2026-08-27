West Cork has black spots for carer services admits HSE

HUNDREDS of people across West Cork are waiting for approved home-care services with 25 areas across the county identified as ‘black spots’.

Figures released to Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan show that 486 people in Cork who have been approved for a new home support service are still waiting for it to commence, with 230 more waiting for approved additional hours.

Deputy Moynihan has repeatedly raised concerns about black spot areas where the HSE has been unable to provide home support or secure sufficient private provision to fill the gap.

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The figures show that a total of 2,659.5 approved home support hours are currently undelivered because of a staffing shortfall.

The HSE has identified 25 areas across Cork with inadequate coverage, including Macroom, Bandon, Dunmanway and Ballineen/Enniskeane.

The HSE says these areas are primarily rural locations where there are ongoing recruitment and retention challenges for Home Support Workers.

The figures come after Deputy Moynihan previously raised the issue directly with the Taoiseach, who acknowledged that there was an issue with home-care provision in Cork and Kerry.

At the time, Deputy Moynihan highlighted the existence of ‘black-spot areas’ where the HSE could neither provide the service itself nor secure an independent provider.

Deputy Moynihan said the new figures show that the concerns he raised previously remain a reality for families across Cork.

“When I raised this issue previously, I was concerned about the existence of black spot areas where people had been assessed as needing home care but there was nobody available to deliver it.

‘The Taoiseach acknowledged at the time that there was an issue in Cork and Kerry that needed to be addressed.’

Responding to Deputy Moynihan’s questions in the Dáil in April 2025 Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: ‘We have a problem in the Cork area. I have a well-informed minister and minister of state here, who confirm that. There seems to be a problem in the Cork and Kerry area that we have to address.’

More than a year later the issue persists and Deputy Moynihan is calling for urgent action to address it.

He said: ‘These latest HSE figures show exactly where some of those difficulties are. There are now 25 areas across Cork identified as having inadequate home-support coverage.

‘Behind every one of those figures is an older person or vulnerable person who has been assessed as needing support in their own home.

‘The HSE has confirmed that there are 88 healthcare assistant vacancies across the South West Region and says recruitment campaigns are ongoing with 73 successful candidates have been identified through the most recent 2026 recruitment campaign.

‘It is important that we address the recruitment and retention difficulties in rural areas, where people can otherwise be left without access to a service that has already been approved. We have to make sure that an approval for home support means that support is actually delivered.

‘I raised this issue because people deserve to be able to remain living independently and with dignity in their own homes. The latest figures show that we still have work to do to make that a reality across Cork.’