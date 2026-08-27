Three appear at special court sitting following stolen vehicle incident in Belgooly

THREE teenage boys appeared in court on Tuesday charged in connection with an incident in which a garda car was allegedly rammed by a stolen BMW.

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

Wayne Daly (19), of Farm Lawn, Lehenaghbeg, Cork and two 14-year-olds who cannot be named because they are juveniles appeared before a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court.

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It followed an incident in the Belgooly area after a BMW X5 was allegedly stolen from Rochestown in Cork city. Gardaí tried to stop the vehicle near Kinsale and a stinger device was deployed to bring it to a halt.

All three teens were charged with allowing themselves to be carried in a stolen vehicle at Ballinaboy, Ballinhassig on August 25th.

Det Gda Neil Ryan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Daly and said he made no reply.

Mr Daly, who was not legally represented in court, told Judge Brendan O’Reilly had had been in contact with a solicitor prior to the court sitting.

Gardaí objected to bail citing the seriousness of the charge. Taking to the witness box Wayne Daly asked for bail adding: ‘I can promise that nothing is going to happen again.’ He said he had just secured a job and wanted to make a go of it having previously hung around with the ‘wrong people’.

He was remanded in custody to August 27th with consent to bail under strict conditions including a curfew, signing on daily at a garda station and staying out of West Cork.

Mr Daly said he did not have the funds to meet his own bond of €100 or anyone to provide the independent surety of €1,000.

The 14-year-olds, who were accompanied by their parents, did not have legal representation in court. Gardaí did not oppose bail for the juveniles who are due back in court on September 11th.

Judge O’Reilly granted bail to both under strict conditions including that they be of good behaviour, reside at their respective family homes, stay out of West Cork, and sign on daily at their local garda station.

He also directed that they provide gardaí with a contact phone number keeping that device charged and topped up, and attend school daily, for the full day.

The judge warned both youths: ‘If you breach that aspect of the bail, you are heading straight to Oberstown.’