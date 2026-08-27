This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

The waiting is finally over: Kealkill's Emma O'Shea (26) said she can start to live her life again after the government decision to approve Skyclarys for Freidreich's Ataxia

Three teenagers have been charged over an incident involving a stolen BMW and the alleged ramming of a garda car near Kinsale

Baltimore songwriter Donagh Long has told of his pride after country music legend Dolly Parton recorded his song Never Be The Sun

THE BIG READ: Campervan tourism is booming - but we need to do more to cater for them in West Cork

IN LIFE

It’s a new era for Sulán Studios in Ballyvourney as its owner, Tadhg Kelleher, recalls its history and the music icons who have passed through its famous doors including Shirley Bassey

IN SPORT

Former Cork ladies football manager Joe Carroll chats to the Star exclusively about his decision to decline an interview for the role following the end of his two-year term

Bandon’s Ciarán Roberts updates us on his rugby adventure in Portugal as he starts his second season with Agronomia

Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2) secured his first-ever rally podium finish with third place in Saturday’s R Kings Competitions Down Rally

Clonakilty GAA Club held a special reception for its All-Ireland minor winning Cork footballers Tom Whooley and Fionn O’Donovan

There was no separating Bandon and Kilbrittain hurlers when they met in the county intermediate A hurling championship

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