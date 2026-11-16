PHOTO SPECIAL: West Cork Farming Awards ceremony 2026

LAST Friday the West Cork farming community, their families and friends descended on Rosscarbery for the 12th anniversary of The Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards.

They were joined by local politicians, business people and other supporters’ intent on showing the farming community the appreciation they deserved.

Celtic Ross Hotel Director Helen Wycherley welcomed everyone to the awards, saying that as long-time supporters of local farmers and food producers, the Celtic Ross Hotel were delighted to host the event and showcase some of the winners produce on the day’s menu.

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“The theme that connects all our award recipients is family,” said Seán Mahon, Managing Director of the Southern Star.

“For all these winners today, there’s families behind their success - parents, grandparents, kids, uncles, aunties, even neighbours and friends - and that’s really important. Part of the fabric of West Cork life is family run farms and family run businesses.”

April winner Caroline Murphy, founder of West Cork Eggs, was the first to accept her award.

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Starting with four hens, Caroline said she couldn’t have imagined being where she is now with over 3,500 to her name. “It means the world to be fair,” she said. “It’s great to have all the hard work, all the tears, all the sleepless nights recognised.”

Gubbeen Farmhouse Products was named the May winner, with Fingal Ferguson accepting the award while a decade old interview with him played in the background.

“A lot has happened,” he said after watching his younger self. “We’re so lucky to see the next generation grow up on the farm, to seeing Gubbeen change and adapt.”

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June’s winner was Becky Hynes who was recognised for her commitment to her farming dream at just 19 years of age.

After accepting a cattle showmanship opportunity in Australia while studying for her Leaving Cert, Becky passed seven higher level subjects while earning major titles in the show ring by working during the day and studying at night.

She credited her parents for supporting her and said that online schooling during the pandemic gave her the confidence that she could do it.

Martin and Jim O’Regan were the deserving July winners after being named Flahavan’s 2025 Conventional Oat Grower of the Year, having worked their way from renting tillage fields in the 1970s to a 1,500-acre farm.

August’s winner was the Helen Family from Clonakilty, who claimed the award for their pedigree herd which includes the country’s highest-classified cow.

Tim Casey from Innishannon was named the September winner for his developments in the grass measuring industry.

After almost 10 years in the business, Tim is moving away from walking the farms and instead using satellites and artificial intelligence to measure grass remotely.

After more than sixty years as an active member of the farming community of West Cork, Tony O’Mahony was named October’s award winner.

He was recognised for his ingenuity and expertise in the contracting and agri plant hire business that he runs in Bandon, but Tony was quick to credit his family, and especially his wife Margaret, for their success.

The Allshire’s were named this year’s Farming Family for their dedication to quality produce and family values via the Caherbeg Pork and Rosscarbery Recipes brands.

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Willie and Avril started the business in 2000, before handing the reins over to their sons William and Maurice.

Avril said the award meant a lot to the family, so much in fact that the awards ceremony marked the first day the farm had been left without an Allshire since they began the business.

It’s for a similar dedication, albeit in a different field, that warranted Tony O’Driscoll the Hall of Fame award.

The recently retired CEO of Clóna Dairy was recognised for the ground-breaking innovations, including prewhipped cream and barista-style milk, he introduced during his 29 years in the hot seat.

Judie Russell, who MC’d the event for a third year, said the awards were a great success.

“It’s always noisy, every year it’s like a big wedding,” she added, saying that every year has its own personality.

She said this year was made extra special by the commemoration of the 1966 Farmers’ March, where sixteen farmers set out from Bantry and walked 217 miles to Dublin.

By the time they reached the capital more than 30,000 farmers had joined the demonstration.

The five surviving marchers were recognised, with Johnny O’Sullivan, Michael Keohane and Jim Morris all receiving awards.

Jackie Sullivan’s daughter Marie accepted the award on his behalf while IFA Cork West Chair Tadhg Healy accepted on behalf of Tom Mullins.

The highlight of the lunch was a touching rendition of a marching song by Jim Morris, who said he must have sung it 80 times on the march to the capital.

Gerry Wycherley, owner of the Celtic Ross Hotel, closed the event by thanking everyone for attending.

He made the point that farming and tourism are two key drivers of West Cork’s economy and how important it is to celebrate and support both the farming and tourism communities for the benefit of the region as a whole.

Congratulations to all the winners.

THE SOUTHERN STAR AND CELTIC ROSS HOTEL WEST CORK FARMING AWARDS WINNERS

April: Caroline Murphy, West Cork Eggs

May:Gubbeen Farmhouse Products, Schull

June:Becky Hynes, Aherla

July:Martin & Jim O’Regan, Kinsale

August:The Helen Family, Lyre

September: Tim Casey, Cork Grassland Services

October: Tony O’Mahony, Agri, Plant Hire & Haulage, Bandon

Farming Family: The Allshire Family, Caherbeg Free Range Pork and Rosscarbery Recipes

Hall of Fame: Tony O’Driscoll, Clóna Dairy

Event MC Judie Russell, Seán Mahon and June Wood from main awards sponsor IFAC . Photo: Andy Gibson.