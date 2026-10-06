Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Check out our photo gallery down below.
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Vincent Woods (Ballinacarriga) and Frank Buttimer (Enniskeane) at the Kingston family (Milleennagun, Dunmanway) threshing on their land in Dunmanway on a warm and sunny afternoon which was attended by family and friends. A 1950 Ransomes thresher which was driven by a 1963 Nuffield Universal Three tractor was used to separate the oats from the straw and a 1975 Ford 5000 was driving a New Holland 570 square baler.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
Marie O'Driscoll (Lissarda), Shiela Delaney (Coppeen) and Rose Cronin (Coppeen) were busy selling tickets at the Bengour Harvest Festival tractor and car run which took place in Coppeen, Co Cork. The run was in aid of Marymount Hospice, Aid Cancer Treatment at Cork University Hospital and Breakthrough Cancer.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
Pictured at Dunmore House Hotel for the West Cork Vintage Club Presentation night are Aoife & Derry O'Donovan. Timoleague. pic Donie Hurley
Bengour Harvest Festival held its charity tractor run in Coppeen today. The run, which was held in aid of Marymount Hospice; Aid Cancer Treatment at CUH and Breakthrough Cancer, attracted a large number of tractors and cars. Pictured at the tractor run are Allie & Jack Ryan from Coppeen. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Orláith McDermott (left) and Eileen Doyle, both from Rossmore, out and about in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Síle Hunt from Coolmore with Alf,her four year old Scottish Deerhound at a service of blessing for animals in St. Mary's Church Carrigaline, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Enjoying the atmosphere at the Land & Sea Heritage Festival in Schull are Paddy, Margaret Murphy and Mary O'Callaghan. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
The winners of the Danone School Cook-off at Macroom Food Festival were (from left) Ella Deasy, Freya Tynan, teacher Harriet Kelleher (Regina Mundi), Cllr Martin Coughlan (Cork County Council), Judge Mark Doe - Just Cooking, Ella Cotter and Matilda Higginbotham (Coláiste Fionnchua, Mitchelstown). (Photo: Peter Scanlan)
John O'Driscoll, head of Blueprint Financial Services, presented a cheque of €6,850, the proceeds of their recent golf classic, to the board of CoAction.
Irene Jennings (Kealkill) and Eddie Kingston (Upton) at the Kingston family (Milleennagun, Dunmanway) threshing on their land in Dunmanway on a warm and sunny afternoon which was attended by family and friends. A 1950 Ransomes thresher which was driven by a 1963 Nuffield Universal Three tractor was used to separate the oats from the straw and a 1975 Ford 5000 was driving a New Holland 570 square baler. (Photo: David Patterson)
Bengour Harvest Festival held its charity tractor run in Coppeen last Sunday. The run attracted a large number of tractors and cars. Taking part in the run in their John Deere 6M 145 tractor were Humphrey and Dervla Desmond from Newcestown. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Ryan Long (Macroom) and Peter O'Donovan (Millstreet) took part in the tractor run in Coppeen which was held by the Bengour Harvest Festival. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Members of Caheragh Threshing committee preparing for their big day and hoping for a fine day on October 11 were DJ Dineen, Majella O'Shea, Maura White, Mary Cadogan, Pat Joe Hourihane, Tim O'Sullivan, Pat White, Jean Leahy, Sean O'Sullivan and Kathleen Kirby. Missing from photo are Shane Scully, James Crowley, Jackie O'Donovan and Sean Collins. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Evelyn White (Derrinachara), Aisling Beamish (Dunmanway), and Irene Jennings (Kealkill) at the Kingston family (Milleennagun, Dunmanway) threshing which was held on their land in Dunmanway. A 1950 Ransomes thresher which was driven by a 1963 Nuffield Universal Three tractor was used to separate the oats from the straw and a 1975 Ford 5000 was driving a New Holland 570 square baler. (Photo: David Patterson)
Dermot Callaghan (Reanirree, Macroom) with his Ford 8210 at the Bengour Harvest Festival tractor and car run which took place in Coppeen. The run was held in aid of Marymount Hospice, Aid Cancer Treatment at Cork University Hospital and Breakthrough Cancer.
(Photo: David Patterson)
Cllr Finbarr Harrington, deputy county mayor, with Schull Project Group members Tim O'Connor and Amanda O'Connell at the official launch of the Land and Sea Heritage Festival. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Alice Coomey, Dylan Harman, Carrie O’Leary and Davey Murphy started their new school chapter in junior infants in September at Clogagh National School.
The hugely successful Run Skibb event of a 5k, 10k and half marathon which took place in Skibbereen town and surrounding area during the summer presented €5,000 to five different charities and local groups at the Eldon Hotel. The delighted groups were represented by: Helen O'Driscoll, Cancer Connect; Thomas Hegarty and Mary Hurley, West Cork Warriors Special Olympics Club; Mary Cahalane, Skibbereen Day Care Centre; Aine Minihane, Skibbereen Luncheon Club; and Harriet O'Regan, Union Hall, Leap and Glandore RNLI pictured with committee members of Run Skibb, Denise Connolly, Geraldine McCarthy, Maria Holmes, Rebecca Hourihane, Christine Fitzgerald, Grace O'Mahony, Amy Minihane, Gearoid McCarthy, Blaithín O'Neill, Imelda O'Sullivan and Jonathan Davis at the presentation. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Pupils from Scoil na mBuachaillí, Clonakilty, Noah Carpenter and Tadgh McCarthy with Carol O'Boyle and Cindy Basle on a walk around town. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Niall O'Sullivan (Carrigroe), Jane Tudor and Steve Roberts, both from Ardgehane, at the Friday market in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Noreen Shanahan, Carrigroe with (left) Hannah O'Donovan from Kilmichael and (right) Ina O'Driscoll from Copeen at the Friday market in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Pupils from the Class of 1976 from the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty at their reunion party that was held in the Emmet Hotel, Clonakilty last Saturday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Boarding pupils from the class of 1976 from the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty at their reunion party that was held in the Emmet Hotel. Front: Mary C Murphy, Mary Staunton, Mary Burke and Miriam Collins. Middle: Ber Lawton, Marion Forde, Vera Walsh, Mary Walsh, Kathleen Kingston and Eileen Savage. Back: Rose O'Riordan, Mary O'Leary, Margaret O'Sullivan, Anne-Marie O'Regan, Teresa Loughnan and Siobhan McSweeney. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aindrías and his dad Andrew O Sullivan afer the Castletownbere Match Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Niall O'Dowd who scored the all-important goal in the Procure.ie south east JAF semi-final on Sunday when Ballygarvan overcame Ballinhassig
Niall O'Dowd who scored the all-important goal in the Procure.ie south east JAF semi-final on Sunday when Ballygarvan overcame Ballinhassig
Noreen Harrington, Lorna O'Regan (host) and Mary Anglin enjoying the recent Active Agers Wellness Day.
Martin Kelleher, Evan Kelleher, and Johnnie Walsh (principal) at the Knockskeagh golf classic prizegiving presentation night which was held at the Courtyard Bar last weekend.
Martin O'Sullivan from Colomane, who is celebrating his 40th birthday this week, with Fiona and Catherine when they took part in the Mizen to Malin Head cycle against suicide.
At the official launch of a new emergency management vehicle at Bantry General Hospital were Annie Bowen, Declan Hurley of Bantry Hospital, Merline Tagaram (director of nursing), and Annette Logan (IHA manager).
The vehicle has been purchased through the generous support of the Friends of Bantry General Hospital organisation and will support the hospital’s emergency management arrangements and can be deployed when additional logistical, transport or operational support is required. In particular, the vehicle will have an important role during adverse weather events, helping the hospital to maintain resilience when severe rain, snow, ice, flooding or other extreme conditions create additional challenges for patients, staff and hospital operations.
Folks of all ages came to the orchard last Sunday for the second annual Apple Day. Everyone helped pick and prepare the apples and to press them into delicious juice. It was a beautiful sunny autumn day and the mood was enthusiastic and convivial.
Sean O'Connor, Ryan Hennessey, Emma Jackson-Hegarty, Nadine Hayes, Michael O'Connor, Stephen O'Leary, James O'Leary, Gertie Hayes, and Anna O'Sullivan from Courtmacsherry Rowing Club at The Kingsley Hotel in Cork for the Spar and Eurospar Community Fund presentation lunch. (Photo: Bryan Keane)
Mark Gannon (right) is presented with a painting of the Courtmacsherry Lifeboats in honour of his fifty years service to the Courtmacsherry RNLI. Minister of State, Chrtistopher O'Sullivan made the presentation at a function in the Courtmacsherry Hotel last Friday evening. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Angela Hodnett, Ann Marie Delaney, Noreen Lynch, Suzanne Whooley, Gene Griffin, Mary O'Callaghan, Deirdre Hegarty, Kathleen O'Callaghan, Evie Finlay, Luke Delaney and Tom Newman enjoying the events during the Schull Land and Sea Heritage Festival.
Fifth year home economics students Eveanne Griffin and Charlotte Esplin from Schull Community College represented the school at the Macroom Food Festival last Sunday where they impressed with their culinary skills by creating a locally sourced dish of Mizen spider crab fish cakes infused with Ballymaloe relish.
English students travelled to Cork city on Friday to watch a performance of Othello at the Everyman Theatre. They enjoyed the live experience and it considerably enhanced their understanding of Shakespeare and the play.
Isabella (centre) with her dad Alan, mum Belinda and brothers James and Cameron who were there to cheer her on at the WAKO World Kickboxing Championships in Jesolo, Italy where Isabella won a bronze medal.
Mairead Griffin, Bunty O'Leary, Ann Murphy (all Lislevane), county mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan, Cllr John Michael Foley, Marie McCarthy, Eilis Hayes, Denise Foley (all Timoleague) at the Cork County Council Anti-Litter Awards Ceremony held at County Hall last Monday.
Dunmanway's Jason McSweeney, who won the Irish Tarmac Historic Rally Championship at the MRF Tyres Cork '20' Rally, pictured with his wife Ruth and their children Ronan, Aoife and James at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs finish ramp in Cork. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sandra Patterson from Dunmanway undertook a solo vintage tractor run on her 1975 Ford 6600, travelling from Ballinacarriga to Castletownbere via the Mealagh Valley, retracing the longest journey her father, John Patterson, regularly made while hauling grain and beet on the very same tractor. A presentation night took place at Tots Bar, Ballygurteen, where Sandra, together with her dad John, presented €5,600 in total, divided between Dunmanway Community Hospital and Clonakilty Community Hospital.
Sandra and John Patterson at a recent presentation night held at Tots Bar where they presented €5,600 shared between Dunmanway and Clonakilty Community Hospitals.
RedmFM's Stevie G and his all inclusive dance party, Everybody Dance, came down west last weekend to celebrate the opening of Scoil Bhride's new autism friendly classroom. Here he posed with Rebekah Barlok from the Scoil Bhride parents association and her family at the disco. Rebekah was the brain child behind the event.
At the Diarmuid Ó Néill commemoration in Timoleague last Sunday were (from left) Shane Ó Néill (brother) and Eoghan Ó Neill (father) with Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha and Coleman Hennessy. Several hundred people attended the ceremony.
Students from the Bandon Grammar School fundraising for Knockskeagh National School at the Friday market in Clonakilty (from left) Charlie Baker, Aston Hardyman and Fionn Carthaya. Missing from the photo is Jack Carthaya, who was attending Knockskeagh National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Singer songwriter John Spillane performing with Kinsale brothers Leo, Rián and Liam Ó Lorcáin at the recent launch of the ninth annual Words by Water Kinsale Literary Festival which will run from October 1–4. (Photo: John Allen)
Singer songwriter John Spillane performing with Kinsale brothers Leo, Rián and Liam Ó Lorcáin at the recent launch of the ninth annual Words by Water Kinsale Literary Festival which will run from October 1–4. (Photo: John Allen)
Mandy Fogarty, Kinsale; Tríona Hannon, principal Dunderrow NS and Kate Murphy, Word by Water Festival at the launch of the ninth annual Words by Water Kinsale Literary Festival.
(Photo: John Allen)
Mandy Fogarty, Kinsale; Tríona Hannon, principal Dunderrow NS and Kate Murphy, Word by Water Festival at the launch of the ninth annual Words by Water Kinsale Literary Festival.
(Photo: John Allen)
The newly elected student council members at Rath National School are (from left) Muireann Daly, Darragh Fitzgerald, Orlaith Brennan, Luka Pitton Brady, Jimmy McDonagh, Róisín McDermott, Albee Jacob and Holly O’Sullivan.
Ella Keane, Edie Reilly and Rathnaid Whooley constructing volcanoes from papier mache in sixth class at Rath National School.
The Ilen Rovers U8 after their matches against Kilmacabea GAA Club and Castlehaven GAA. Back: Angela O'Regan, Rowan Murphy, Leah Murphy, Ella MacAuley, Annie Casey, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Chloe Keohane, Róisín O’Driscoll and Emma Draper. Front: Jessica O’Sullivan, Aifric Hickey, Laura Swanton, Wren Putze and Shauna McCarthy. Front: Lena Coakley.
Ilen Rovers players with the John D Whooley Cup: Darragh Fitzgerald, Rory Keane, Daniel Casey, Aaron Hegarty, Tim Sheehy, Shane Murphy, Sean O’Sullivan, Nicholas McSweeney, Tadgh Barry, Noah Harmon, Charlie O’Driscoll, Rowan O'Driscoll, Tadgh Holland, Archie Desmond, Patrick O'Driscoll, Torin O’Sullivan and Conor Whooley. Kneeling, Eoghan Collins and Cuan Putze.
Ballyvourney rally fans (from left) Conor Quill, Rían Carey and Danny Lynch watching a stage of last weekend's MRF Tyres Cork '20' Rally near Lissarda. (Photo: Martin Walsh)