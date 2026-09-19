MISSING PERSON APPEAL: Sarah Jani, 15 Years, Skibbereen

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Sarah Jani (15) who is reported missing from Skibbereen, Co. Cork since Thursday 17th September 2026.

Sarah is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Sarah was wearing denim jeans, and black and white high tops.

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Gardaí are concerned for Sarah’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Sarah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Skibbereen Garda Station on (028) 23088, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.