Baltimore lifeboat helps yacht grounded on rocks

BALTIMORE lifeboat helped a yacht that ran aground on rocks near Barlogue Bay yesterday afternoon.

The yacht had two people onboard and got into difficulties four miles from Baltimore.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched at 1.31pm after a request from the Irish Coast Guard to assist the 25 ft yacht. The yacht's skipper had raised the alarm.

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The lifeboat crew arrived at Barlogue at 1.48pm and Coxswain Aidan Bushe decided that a tow was necessary because the tide was dropping and the vessel needed to be pulled off the rocks.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, said: “The skipper did the right thing in calling for immediate assistance as the keel of the yacht was wedged on the rock and there was a danger of the yacht falling over as the tide continued to drop.”

Volunteer lifeboat crew member Maria Coleman went onboard the yacht for assistance on the journey back to Baltimore Harbour, where it arrived at 3.20pm.

There were six volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat: Coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Micheal Cottrell, and crew members Jerry Smith, Eoin Ryan, Ollie O’Mahony and Maria Coleman.

Should you get into difficulty at sea, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.