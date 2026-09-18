New solicitor apprentice scheme launched for school leavers

A NEW apprentice scheme is set to overhaul solicitor training and access to the profession, marking a significant change in decades.

School leavers will now be able to train to become a solicitor without a third-level degree, creating an alternative to the traditional graduate-led route.

The new system is designed to broaden access to the profession, with the earn-while-you-learn programme offering another access route for up-and-coming solicitors.

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The apprenticeship scheme will be fully accredited by the Law Society and of equal standing to existing paths to qualification.

Rosemarie Loftus, President of the Law Society, said: “As leaders in legal education, we are delighted to offer an alternative, vocational route into a legal career, opening up opportunities for aspiring solicitors from all backgrounds and communities across Ireland.”

She added: “Combining high-quality education with paid, practical workplace experience will enable apprentices to develop the knowledge and skills to excel in their legal careers from day one.”

She said the apprenticeship would help develop the next generation of solicitors while supporting law firms across Ireland to attract and retain talented people in their local communities.

The Law Society said the apprenticeship programme was developed in order to expand access to the profession.

Ireland's body for the legal profession already offers a range of initiatives, including hybrid training models that reduce the need for trainees to attend courses in person, as well as scholarships and grants designed to remove financial barriers to legal education.

Until now, legal executives and legal clerks were required to have at least five years’ experience before they could pursue qualification as a solicitor.

The new programme allows them to begin that process earlier in their careers.

The apprenticeship scheme will also support legal firms experiencing recruitment and retention challenges, especially in rural areas.

Expressions of interest open this month, with the first cohort of apprentices expected to start in September 2027.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.