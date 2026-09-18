Dementia care advice shared ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day

A HOME care provider is sharing practical techniques used by caregivers to support people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Dovida hopes the advice will help families across Cork, where an estimated 7,509 people and their families are affected by dementia.

The organisation's guidance has been issued ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21.

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Aisling Cooke, National Caregiver Training Manager at Dovida, said caring for someone with dementia could be both rewarding and challenging.

“As dementia progresses, families often find themselves navigating changes in memory, communication, behaviour, and daily routines,” she said. “Many of the techniques Dovida caregivers learn throughout their training are simple but very effective in managing behaviours associated with dementia.”

One of the most important approaches, Ms Cooke said, is understanding the person’s life story.

“This is where families excel,” she said. “Triggering long-term memories by asking questions about past hobbies or interests can open up the opportunity for the person to tell stories about their life.”

Other techniques include offering compliments, asking for the person’s opinion and doing activities together.

These approaches can support dignity, build self-esteem and help people feel valued.

Families are also encouraged to avoid arguing or drawing attention to mistakes.

For someone living with dementia, their emotions and experiences feel real, and correcting them may increase distress rather than ease it.

Changes in behaviour or personality can sometimes be difficult for families to understand.

Ms Cooke said redirecting the conversation could help when a person becomes upset or fixated on a particular issue.

The technique involves three steps: trying to understand what may be causing the distress, acknowledging the person’s feelings and then gently changing the subject to something comforting.

“I’m sorry you are feeling upset” is one example of a simple, reassuring response.

Activities such as completing jigsaws, singing, listening to music, gardening, looking through photographs, watching quiz shows and doing arts and crafts can also help redirect attention.

“Activities can provide moments of fun and happiness that play an important role in helping the person feel safe, secure and valued,” Ms Cooke said.

She added that dementia care should always focus on the individual.

“Our caregivers make a difference by remembering the unique individual that they are and supporting them through good communication, active listening, kindness, empathy, and respect,” said Aisling Cooke.