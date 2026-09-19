WEST CORK SOCCER ROUND-UP: Clonakilty AFC crowned U13 Schoolboys Premier League champions

CLONAKILTY AFC City were crowned SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U13 Schoolboys Premier League champions following an impressive undefeated run of results.

The Ballyvackey club overcame Ardfield to register their seventh league win in as many outings.

That outcome was enough to confirm Clonakilty as league champions in their second-last outing, ahead of closest challengers Lyre Rovers.

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Oisin Cullinane and Haris Harte Abbas found the net for Ardfield. Yet, a Sean Kennedy hat-trick along with additional efforts from Zack Murphy, Luca O’Donovan, Max O’Keefe, Seimí Forristal, Michael Harrington and Aaron Nash wrapped up Clon City’s convincing title-winning triumph.

City finished off their U13 Schoolboys Premier League campaign in style at home to Kilmichael Rovers on Sunday.

Another convincing victory was attained thanks to four Sean Kennedy strikes plus Seimí Forristal, Kevin O’Brien, Michael Murphy and Max O’Keefe efforts.

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Castlelack Athletic and Lyre Rovers’ U13 Premier League game ended 3-1 to the visiting team in Brinny. Cian O’Shea scored for the hosts, but Tom Doyle, Padraig O’Donovan and Sonny Crowley strikes won it for Lyre.

The final U13 Schoolboys Championship fixture of the season was completed last weekend with Dunmanway Town defeating Bay Rovers 6-1 at the Meadows. Darryl Farr (three) and Lochlann Collins were among the goals for the winners.

Into U13 Schoolboys League One where leaders Clonakilty AFC United hosted second-placed Castlelack United. It was the visitors who won 4-1 and joined Clon in a share of the division’s lead. Donagh Harte scored for Clon with Nicholas Lynch, Conor Ryan, Lucas Daly and Simon Crewe on United’s scoresheet.

Drinagh Dynamos defeated Beara United 2-1 at Canon Crowley Park. Rory Hegarty was one of Dynamos’ scorers in a game Daithí O’Meara netted for Beara.

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An U12 Schoolboys Premier League derby between Clonakilty AFC Rovers and Clonakilty AFC Wanderers went Rovers’ way in Ballyvackey. Oran Werner’s brace won it 2-1 for Rovers. Andrew McCarthy replied for Wanderers.

The race to become U12 Schoolboys Championship winners saw league leaders Bay Rovers travel to Bunratty United. The hosts inflicted a first defeat on title-chasing Bay. Jamie Ward (2), Sonny Cleary and Caolan Cleary netted in Bunratty’s 4-2 victory with Johnnie Russell and Lucas Forde on target for Rovers.

In the same division, Beara United and Ardfield played out a pulsating 5-5 draw. Eoin Walsh (four) and Luke Browne scored for United. Colin Ronan also scored four for Ardfield with Colm Ahern also on target.

Into U12 Schoolboys League One where leaders Skibbereen Celtic overcame Togher Celtic 6-1. Charlie Crowley, Jayden Woods, Luke Connolly, Danny Coakley and James Hayes (two) netted Skibbereen’s goals. Eamonn Galvin was Togher’s lone scorer.

Elsewhere in U12 Schoolboys League One, Adam Brady and Ella Murray were among Riverside Athletic’s scorers in a 3-0 victory at Bunratty United.

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Drinagh Rangers won twice in as many league games and moved top of the U14 Schoolboys Premier League.

Kingsley Crosbie Osagie’s brace was enough to see off Castlelack 2-1 despite Tiernan Crewe replying for the Brinny side. Next, Rangers hosted Clonakilty AFC Reds where Crosbie Osagie netted four times in a 6-0 triumph. Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller added two.

Oisin O’Sullivan, Caden Walsh, Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Noah McCarthy scored in Riverside Athletic’s 4-1 U14 Schoolboys Championship win over Sullane.

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Togher Celtic recorded their fourth U15 Schoolboys Premier League win of the season away to Beara United. Jack Buttimer (three), Liam Murray (two), Oisin Lehane, Jack McCarthy and Ryan Brickley netted Togher’s goals. Brendan O’Connor (two) and Henrikas Dabrys replied.

Bunratty United are through to the U16 Schoolboys Championship League decider. A 2-1 semi-final win at Drinagh Rangers was attained thanks to James Goggin and Max O’Reilly efforts. Jamie Dowdall was Rangers’ scorer.

Togher Celtic and Castlelack drew 2-2 in the U16 Schoolboys Premier League semi-finals after extra-time. Aaron Hurley (two) scored for Togher. Jack Allen was among Castlelack’s goals.

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Riverside Athletic U12, Beara United U13 and Dunmanway Town U14 maintained their excellent form in the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s schoolgirls grades over the past week.

Riverside Athletic are up to second in the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League following a 3-1 win at Beara United. Lizzie O’Shea scored for Beara but Moya Hennessy (2) and Carley Shorten-Tobin strikes won it for Athletic.

The battle to become U13 Schoolgirls Premier League champions intensified over the past week. Beara United remain top of the table, a point clear of Dunmanway Town and Riverside Athletic with a handful of games remaining.

Aoife McMahon was Beara’s hero, scoring in the 1-0 victory at home to Dunmanway. Town bounced back from that loss by overcoming Castlelack 2-0 in Brinny. Chloe O’Farrell scored twice for the visitors.

Beara confirmed first place in the U13 Schoolgirls Premier courtesy of a 2-0 success away to Riverside Athletic. Emma Downey and Saoirse Farrelly found the net for the league leaders.

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Dunmanway Town moved top of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League following a convincing 5-0 victory at home to Clonakilty AFC. Chloe O’Farrell (two) and Rachel O’Leary were among Town’s goal scorers.

In the same division, Sullane and Lyre Rovers played out an entertaining 1-1draw in Ballyvourney. Aoife Ní Aodha scored for the hosts and Eabha O’Leary found the net for Lyre.

Clonakilty AFC upset the form book by inflicting a 3-2 defeat on local rivals and U15 Schoolgirls Premier League pacesetters Lyre Rovers. Lucy Harrington scored twice and Jane Walsh also found the net for the winners in a game Katelyn Ponton scored twice for Rovers.

Drinagh Rangers and Sullane remain the teams to catch atop the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League. Tied on 18 points each, it is going to be a straight shootout between the co-leaders for this year’s title.