HPV catch-up vaccine soon available at West Cork schools

SECONDARY school students in West Cork who missed their HPV vaccination in first year will get another chance to protect themselves against HPV-related cancers.

The latest phase of the Laura Brennan HPV Catch-up Vaccination Programme is now under way.

HSE South West vaccination teams will visit post-primary schools across the region to offer the free Gardasil 9 vaccine to students in second to fifth year who haven't been vaccinated against HPV yet.

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The programme is also available to home-educated children and students in special schools born between September 1, 2007, and August 31, 2012.

“HPV vaccination is one of the most effective measures we have to reduce the risk of HPV-related cancers in Ireland,” said Dr Sinead O’Riordan, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine with HSE South West.

“I would encourage all eligible young people to discuss this with their parents or guardians and take the opportunity to receive this safe, effective and life-saving vaccine.”

HPV is a common virus that can remain dormant for years and later cause cancers, including cervical, throat, anal, penile and vulval cancer.

The vaccine can also prevent genital warts when given before exposure to the virus.

Breda Forbes, Assistant Director of Public Health Nursing, said the catch-up programme “gives young people who missed out another opportunity to get protected”.

More than 2,000 young people have already received the vaccine through the first phase of the nationwide catch-up programme.

Parents or guardians must give their consent for eligible students aged 15 and under. Students aged 16 or over can consent for themselves.

The programme honours the legacy of Laura Brennan from County Clare who died from cervical cancer at the age of 26. Her public campaign raised awareness of HPV vaccination.