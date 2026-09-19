Daniel Cronin takes Toyota GR Yaris to victory in Wexford Rally

BALLYLICKEY’S Daniel Cronin secured a confidence-boosting victory in the Wexford Volkswagen Rally where, along with his Castlemartyr co-driver Padraig O'Donovan, he took his Cronin’s Centra-liveried Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 to a 42.6-second winning margin over the Ford Fiesta of Donegal's Ryan McHugh/James McBrearty.

Clonmel’s Casey Jay Coleman and Monaghan’s Killian McArdle (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2), who led through the opening five stages on Saturday only to drop to 14th with an off-road excursion, recovered to finish third, almost three minutes further behind.

There was further success for the Cronin family, as Robert and his Kilkenny co-driver Paddy Heffernan brought their Opel Corsa Rally4 home to victory in Class 2 and a fine 12th overall.

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There’s no doubt that it’s been a difficult transition to the Toyota GR Yaris for Daniel Cronin, so this Wexford victory was more than welcome.

Cronin was the first car on the road for the 18-stage event due to the withdrawal of the top two seeds, Longford's Shane Quinn (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Leitrim's Keelan Grogan (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2), with another two of the original top ten also non-starting.

Cronin’s principal opposition was McHugh, along with European Rally Championship Rally3 regular Casey Jay Coleman (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2). They were seeded at four and six respectively.

In wet and slippery conditions, Coleman made an immediate impact and was quickest on the morning loop of three stages to lead Cronin by 14.5 seconds with McHugh 3.4 seconds further behind.

Cronin admitted to being cautious as there was a lot of standing water through the first stage, finishing second, 8.5 seconds behind Coleman. He had no issues on the second stage and pushed a little bit harder on SS3 where his stage time was only 0.7s behind that of Coleman’s.

Out on SS4 and SS5, Coleman increased his lead margin to 24.4 seconds, but on SS6, he overshot a junction. In trying to correct the situation, he pulled the handbrake only for the front left wheel of his Skoda to drop into a drain. He lost several minutes before spectators could help him back on the road and he finished the stage in 14th position, three minutes and 19.3 seconds behind new rally leader Cronin.

On the final loop of Saturday’s nine stages, Cronin extended his lead over second-placed McHugh from 7.8 seconds to 12.6 seconds. Mayo's John Warren (Ford Fiesta Rally2) was 22.8 seconds further adrift in third with Coleman – fastest on all three stages – finishing the day in sixth.

Sunday’s action was also over a triple loop of three stages. On the morning loop, Cronin increased his advantage to 15.7 seconds, as McHugh was fortunate to survive an altercation with a wall on SS11, Coleman punctured and dropped time.

On SS13, Warren clipped a rock, damaged a wheel and the steering, resulting in retirement as Coleman moved into third.

At the final service, Cronin led McHugh by 22 seconds. With a pair of stage wins on the final loop he sealed a welcome victory, 42.6 seconds ahead of McHugh with Coleman third.

‘I certainly got good mileage. The last time we were out (Galway Summer Rally) we didn’t get that many stages. We started cautiously and worked on things,’ Cronin explained.

‘Sunday was wet starting out then it dried out, it was a very mixed rally in that way. The stages are very much like we have in West Cork. I think we made good progress and by the end I felt I was driving comfortably and clean.

‘I have more confidence in the car now and the time spent in the car in Wexford will be good for the Cork ‘20’.’

Meanwhile, Robert Cronin took the Tom Gahan-run Opel Corsa Rally4 to a comfortable victory in Class 2. Proceedings didn’t begin too well as he clattered a bale on SS1 after the Corsa locked up in fifth gear. He lost more time on SS3 with an overshoot, following which the car cut out and wouldn’t restart for a few seconds. Sunday’s outing was more straightforward with just a spin during the middle loop.

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Following a nine-year sabbatical, Barryroe’s Damien McCarthy is to return to rallying on next week’s Cork ‘20’ Rally where he will drive the Ford Escort normally campaigned by Cappawhite’s Sean O’Carroll.

In 2012, McCarthy received a nomination for the Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award following an impressive fourth overall finish in the Raven's Rock Rally, having finished third overall in the West Cork Rally a few months previously.

Next week, along with a full preview of the event, we will find out the reasoning behind his rally return in what he jokingly described as ‘a rush of blood.’

Meanwhile, the entry list for the MRF Tyres Cork '20' was released on Monday. The top ten are as follows: 1. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2); 2. Eddie Doherty/Tom Murphy (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2); 3. David Kelly/Shane Buckley (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2); 4. Matt Edwards/Rhys Stoneman (VW Polo GTi R5); 5. Eamonn Kelly/Barry McNulty (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2); 6. Desi Henry/Liam Moynihan (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 7. Sam Touzel/Max Freeman (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2); 8. Matthew Boyle/Declan Boyle (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2); 9. Daniel Cronin/Padraig O’Donovan (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2); 10. Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2).

Elsewhere, other local entries include: (16) Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2); (24) Kevin Kelleher (Ford Escort); (28) Robert Cronin (Opel Corsa Rally4); (37) Jer O’Donovan (Ford Fiesta R5); (42) Damien McCarthy (Ford Escort).

The two-day event will decide the destiny of the Fisher Family Perpetual Trophy that rests between Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty.