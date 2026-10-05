Massive Attack’s Robert supports fundraiser in Goleen

MASSIVE Attack founding member Robert Del Naja visited Goleen and took time to sign soccer shirts for a Gaza fundraiser.

Former graffiti artist Robert aka 3D, singer with Bristol group Massive Attack, signed several limited edition shirts from Bohemian FC in Dublin, which will be auctioned on eBay this week.

Matt Mills, co-founder of Goleen Harbour Eco Resort, said his friend from Bristol recently spent time at the resort with his family.

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Matt has lived in West Cork for 27 years, starting the eco resort together with his wife Melanie in 2015.

“All proceeds will go to Takeru Team in Gaza, a charity that provides clothing, water, shelter, meals and psychological support.”

Matt added: “We will be auctioning five shirts, one for kids and two in adult sizes. All of them are signed individually and unique.”

The link to the auction will be posted on Instagram @goleenharbour, says Matt, a graphic designer who also created a sticker kit for Massive Attack’s Blue Lines album.