HSE encourages all eligible in West Cork to get free vaccines this winter

HSE South West is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get their free flu and Covid-19 vaccines to stay safe, healthy and protected this winter.

Anyone who is pregnant, over six months old with a long-term health condition, or over 60 is entitled to both vaccines free of charge. The flu vaccine is also provided for free to children between two and 17 years old, healthcare workers, and carers who live with someone who has a weak immune system.

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People can get winter vaccines from the GP or local pharmacy, with most pharmacies offering free walk-in or bookable slots. HSE South West vaccination teams will also visit residential care homes and schools to make sure everyone is protected.

Dr Anne Sheahan, Regional Director of Public Health, HSE South West, said: “Both flu and Covid-19 can be very serious, so don’t let yourself or your family be struck down by either this winter.”

“Each winter season, our immunity to viruses drops, so it is important to top up your protection. No-one wants to spend their winter in a hospital bed, so please protect yourself - and others - by getting your vaccinations now,” she said.

“It’s often tempting to put off your appointment until ‘later’, but sometime flu or Covid arrives before ‘later’ does. So, make your plan and your appointment today.”