FRONT PAGE FLASHBACK: 10 years ago this week - September 17th edition

THIS is a series where we go back in time to the front page of a certain year.

Check out the front page of The Southern Star from 10 years ago this week when a former leader group was praised by councillors. children were rescued from Hungry Hill ledge and there were red flag days at beaches as jellyfish made land.

From the Archives is a look back through the top stories reported by The Southern Star in its 137 year history.

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Did you know it's possible to read past editions of The Southern Star dating all the way back to 1892? Enjoy 137 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.

Click on the pages below and zoom in to read these stories.