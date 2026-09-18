CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: Clann na nGael, Kilmacabea and Keelnameela march on

THERE was delight for Clann na nGael, Kilmacabea and Keelnameela, but heartbreak for Beara in last weekend’s Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA junior championships.

We are down to the final four in this year’s junior E championship and three West Cork clubs are involved.

Last weekend, Clann na nGael punched their ticket to the penultimate round courtesy of a terrific 3-8 to 0-11 quarter-final win over Carrigtwohill.

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Rachel O’Donovan, Katelyn McCarthy and Ber Beamish found the net for the Scorchers. Katie O’Driscoll, Lorraine O’Neill, Helen O’Farrell, Róisín O’Driscoll and Niamh McCarthy were also on target for a Clann na nGael side that travels to West Cork rivals St Colum’s in the county semi-finals this Sunday.

On the same afternoon, Kilmacabea will be in St Catherine’s looking to reach a county decider in their first year fielding an adult team.

Last weekend, the Kilmac’s overcame Kilworth 2-17 to 0-8 to reach the last four. Level 1-4 apiece at the break, it took a superb second-half display to see off Kilworth and reach the semi-finals.

Nell Kinsella top scored with 1-9. Kellianne French (1-3), Mags O’Donovan, Raonaid Kerrisk and Lauren O’Donovan also scored for a delighted Kilmacabea.

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Keelnameela will face Grenagh in the junior G county championship semi-finals on Sunday. The West Cork side produced a marvellous performance to knock Rathpeacon out on their home ground in last weekend’s quarter-final.

A 4-13 to 3-11 victory was attained thanks to Orla Barrett (3-1), Aoife McCarthy (0-7), Shauna O’Driscoll (1-0), Michelle O’Driscoll (0-2), Erin McCarthy, Gillian McCarthy and Keelin Barrett (0-1each) scores. Ballycastle take on Ballygarvan in the other junior G semi-final.

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Beara travelled to Ballinhassig for their junior C county quarter-final on Sunday.

A place in the last four of the championship against Naomh Fionnbarra was on offer for the winners. What transpired was one of the best games of this year’s junior C grade’s championship.

First-half goals from Cork senior Áine Terry O’Sullivan and Ellie O’Sullivan handed the visitors a deserved 2-4 to 0-5 interval advantage. A tight second half saw Ballinhassig fight back and force extra-time at the conclusion of a 2-6 to 1-9 draw.

It was anyone’s game in extra-time but, heartbreakingly for Beara, it was Ballinhassig who edged the result by two points, 1-13 to 2-8. Áine Terry O’Sullivan top scored with 1-7. Ellie O’Sullivan (1-0) and Ruby Downing (0-1) also contributed.

Despite the loss, it has been a hugely productive year for Beara at the competitive junior C grade.

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Bandon and Ilen Rovers’ junior B county championship semi-final opponents have been confirmed.

Donoughmore’s 2-13 to 2-7 defeat of Nemo Rangers means they will travel to Rath for a meeting with Ilen on Sunday. Bandon will host Lisgoold following the latter’s 2-7 to 2-5 win over St Peter’s.

The Lilywhites will look to Clodagh Barry, Laura Cummins and Kate O’Connor for scores while Ilen’s chances of progressing rest with Maebh Collins, Kate Carey and Emma Hurley’s combined scoring abilities.

Ibane Ladies, the third West Cork LGFA club in the junior B grade, must face Watergrasshill in a relegation play-off.

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Elsewhere, Bantry Blues and Tadhg MacCárthaigh will meet in a West Cork derby and junior A championship relegation play-off.

Courcey Rovers found out their junior D county semi-final opponents. The Ballinspittle club will host Youghal following the latter’s 3-10 to 1-5 win over Knocknagree. Muintir Gabriels’ junior F championship odyssey ended with a defeat to Banteer in last Sunday’s county quarter-finals.