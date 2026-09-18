Clonakilty and Castlehaven to collide in Cork LGFA senior B county semi-final

CASTLEHAVEN and Clonakilty will collide in a Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA senior B county semi-final as part of a bumper fixture-list of senior and intermediate knockout ties on Sunday.

A West Cork derby between the Haven and Clon will be an occasion to savour in Ahamilla, 3pm throw-in.

The Brewery Town club finished off their group phase with a fine display in losing to Éire Óg last weekend. Síofra Pattwell (0-4), Sinéad O’Donovan (1-1), Moira Barrett and Ashling Hutchings (0-1 each) scored in a 1-15 to 1-7 Group 1 loss away to the reigning county champions.

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Castlehaven also suffered defeat, going down 2-9 to 0-14 in Group 2, at home to Glanmire in Union Hall. Mairead O’Driscoll (0-8), Niamh O’Sullivan, Ellen Connolly and Amy McCarthy were among the Haven’s scorers.

Those outcomes saw Clonakilty finish third behind Éire Óg and Mourneabbey in Group 1. The Haven finished fourth in their group behind Aghada, Naomh Abán and Glanmire.

So, Clon will host Castlehaven, while Glanmire will entertain St Val’s at the Pike, Sallybrook, in this weekend’s other senior B county semi-final.

St Val’s edged Kinsale in a dramatic 2-14 to 3-9 Group 1 meeting in Kinsale on Sunday. A goal down at the interval, it was the visitors who came out on top following a titanic battle. Laura Buttimer top scored for the winners with 1-5.

Catherine Murphy (1-2), Caoimhe Horgan (0-4), Áine Kearney, Jenny Murphy (1-0 each), Abbey O’Brien (0-2) and Kate Redmond (0-1) were on Kinsale’s scoresheet.

Naomh Abán booked their place in the senior A county semi-finals thanks to a 2-13 to 0-8 win over O’Donovan Rossa.

Abbie Scannell (1-3), Lydia McDonagh (0-4), Grace Murphy (1-0), Joanne Kelly, Rosie Corkery, Roisín Lehane and Grainne Lucey scored for the Ballyvourney club. O’Donovan Rossa’s scores came via Éabha O’Donovan (0-4), Sarah Hurley (0-2), Orla McCarthy and Triona Murphy.

Naomh Abán’s reward is a second-placed group finish and senior A county semi-final away to Éire Óg. Aghada will host Mourneabbey in the other last-four encounter.

Unfortunately, following last weekend’s results, there will also be an unwanted West Cork derby when Kinsale and O’Donovan Rossa meet in this year’s senior grade’s relegation play-off.

Elsewhere, Dohenys welcome Inch Rovers to Dunmanway for Sunday’s intermediate county championship semi-finals.

Last year’s junior A champions topped their group ahead of Midleton, Fermoy and Valley Rovers. Cork senior Melissa Duggan, Kellie Ann Buttimer, Heather McCarthy, Ava O’Donovan and Michelle Love will be key to Dohenys’ hopes of reaching a fourth consecutive county final.

Inch, with a rich Cork LGFA history, will provide formidable opposition. Inch finished second in Group 2, defeating Douglas and Rosscarbery and losing to group winners Bride Rovers.

The aforementioned Rosscarbery face Valley Rovers in this year’s intermediate relegation play-off.