Cork player wins over €5.5 million Lotto jackpot

Lotto players across Cork are being encouraged to check their tickets after it was announced that the €5,664,896 jackpot has been won in the Rebel County. The lucky player will become the 25th millionaire created by the National Lottery in 2026.

The draw was held on Wednesday night and saw the first winner since the game changes were introduced in early September, which saw the number of balls reduced from 47 to 45.

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Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson, said it is a landmark moment for the new Lotto game and added: “If it is you, get in touch with our prize claims team as soon as possible, and in the meantime, keep that ticket somewhere safe. We can’t wait to welcome our newest millionaire to National Lottery HQ.”

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw on Wednesday October 7 were: 3, 17, 26, 29, 37, 42 and the Bonus was 38. The winning ticketholder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected].