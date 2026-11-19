Clonakilty’s Sacred Heart Secondary School is one step closer to a major refurbishment, with construction approval granted for a series of classroom and facility upgrades.

The school at Convent Court, Scartagh, has been given approval to build 20 mainstream classrooms, six classrooms for students with Special Educational Needs (SEN), a canteen, four science labs and two prep areas.

It will also get one technology room with a prep area, one DCG room, one multi-media room, four SET rooms, one project store, a GP hall with servery and a staff room extension.

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Cork South West Deputy and Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) said the refurbishments would bolster the school’s ability to deliver for its students.

“This is the beginning of a whole new chapter for the school. I want to congratulate principal Brendan Walsh and his predecessor Ann Marie Brosnan, as well as all of the staff, who made this possible,” the Minister said.

“All of us in the community who worked to get this over the line are overjoyed that this is now firmly going ahead.

“Sacred Heart has a very long history in Clonakilty and a very, very bright future.”

In December last, The Southern Star reported about the poor condition of some of its school buildings, which had seen rats, leaks and dry rot.

At the time, Cork South-West Senator Noel O’Donovan (FG) had raised the dire need for action for the school in the Seanad on Wednesday.

He had raised health and safety issues and called on the Department of Education to speed up its planning process for the repurposing of buildings at the school.