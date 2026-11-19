JAMIE Wall has stepped down as manager of Mary Immaculate College’s senior hurling team after a hugely successful ten-year association, with his cousin and Clare All-Ireland winner Pádraic ‘Podge’ Collins appointed as his successor.

Kilbrittain man Wall, who played wing-back in MIC’s first-ever Fitzgibbon Cup final in 2013, was involved in all three of the college’s title-winning campaigns. He helped secure their maiden title as a coach in 2016, before managing the team to further success in 2017 and 2024.

His final season in charge saw MIC reach the 2026 Fitzgibbon Cup final, where they finished as runners-up.

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‘It has been one of the great privileges of my life to manage the MIC hurling team for the last ten years,’ said Wall. ‘We were fortunate to play in four finals over that period and win two of them.’

Collins, a member of Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland senior-winning team, steps up from his role as coach, having worked under Wall for the past three years.

‘I have learned a huge amount and am ready and excited for this new opportunity,’ said Collins, who also won two All-Ireland U21 titles with Clare.

Wall wished his cousin and the MIC squad well for the future, saying he was confident he was handing over the role to ‘the kind of athlete, coach and man’ capable of taking the team forward.