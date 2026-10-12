Clonakilty school receives €4,000 for Creative Schools programme

More than 150 schools and youth centres nationwide will receive a total of €664,000 for Creative Schools, including €4,000 for Scoil na mBuachaillí in Clonakilty.

The school on O'Rahilly Street, Clonakilty, is among 11 schools in Cork awarded funds totalling €48,000.

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton said: “Creativity plays a vital role in every child and young person’s education, helping them to build confidence, express themselves, develop critical thinking skills and strengthen their connection with their school and community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Creative Schools is a two-year initiative that supports schools and Youthreach centres in bringing arts and creativity to children and young people.

Scoil na mBuachaillí will receive €4,000 and will be partnered with a professional Creative Associate to develop a bespoke creative activities plan.

As part of the programme, young people will get the chance to explore new forms of creativity, organise festivals, host workshops, put on performances and more.

This year’s awardees include 16 special schools, 45 DEIS schools, nine Irish-language medium schools and six Youthreach centres.Creative Schools is a two-year programme to develop and implement a Creative Schools Plan unique each participating school.

Maura McGrath commented on behalf of the Arts Council:“It is a fantastic programme which has been shown to enhance young people’s well-being, their self-esteem and their connection to their school.”