Cash, cars, designer handbags and watches seized by CAB in West Cork

SIX top of the range vehicles, designer handbags , watches, a small quantity of drugs and €22,500 in cash were seized by CAB (Criminal Assets Bureau) in an early morning search operation in the Bandon area and in Tipperary.

Over 124 personnel took part in today’s search operation including CAB officers, the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the garda dog unit and local detective and uniform gardaí as well as the Divisional Search team.

Two arrests were also made by local gardaí, one was arrested on foot of a bench warrant, while another was arrested on foot for an offence under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1997.

CAB carried out searches at 21 locations in Cork and one in Tipperary and the search locations included 11 residential dwellings, four business premises, one hotel room and six professional premises.

Mobile phones, financial records and business record were also seized and funds were restrained in four different financial accounts.

‘The CAB investigation centres on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork city and county. The individual is linked to a number of businesses in West Cork and it is believed that he is laundering the proceeds of his criminal conduct, namely the supply of controlled drugs through these premises,’ said a garda spokesperson.

'Today’s search operation emanated from a preliminary investigation conducted by a local trained Divisional Asset Profiler in West Cork, which resulted in the commencement of the CAB investigation and has dealt a significant blow to the drug distribution network in Cork City and Cork County and is an example of the Criminal Assets Bureau working closely with the Garda Division through the Asset Profiler Network.'

Chief Supt Con Cadogan of the Cork West Division is expected to give a brief statement at Bandon Garda Station regarding the local aspect of this operation.