Beara Coast Hotel sold for a reported €1m

The Beara Coast Hotel in Castletownbere, which closed six years ago, has been sold for a reported €1m.

The sale of the four-star, 16-bedroom hotel was confirmed by SherryFitzgerald Country Homes, who said they believe the buyer will use it as a hotel.

The sale of the hotel has been welcomed locally with one local councillor describing it as a major boost for the area.

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Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said the announcement was “fantastic news for Beara” and added that it will be “a great boost to Castletownbere and the wider community” when it opens its doors again.

The hotel had been listed with an asking price of €1m and is set on almost three acres of land overlooking the harbour and the town.

The property was completely modernised and upgraded in 2016, with works at the time including the refitting of all bathrooms, upgrading of the bars, restaurant and ballroom and the refurbishment of the commercial kitchen.

Other amenities include a library and conference room, function room with a capacity for 300 people and a reception hall and lounge office area installed with lifts.

The building is believed to have been built in the late eighteenth or early nineteenth century and served as the seat of the influential O’Sullivan family, descendants of the legendary O’Sullivan Bere.