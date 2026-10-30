Classroom extension for Beara school welcomed by Minister

Construction has been approved for three new mainstream classrooms and two special education needs classrooms for Beara Community School.

The staff of Beara Community School, including new principal and Cork footballer Ruairí Deane, have been praised for their work in getting the development over the line.

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Cork South West Deputy and Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan said the school’s leaders and staff had shown real dedication in preparing their case for the classes.

“What an amazing start for new Principal Ruairí Deane as principal of Beara Community school,” Minister O’Sullivan said. “He's only in the door and he's already secured approval for the construction of one mainstream classroom and two special education needs classrooms.

He added that once the classrooms are finished, it will serve generations of children in the community.

“It’s amazing work. It’s been a pleasure to work with Ruairí, the team and the previous principal to secure this incredible investment in the future of the school,” he said.

Over the past several months, Minister O’Sullivan has visited many West Cork schools to discuss plans for classroom extensions with staff and parents, as well as extensions to school sporting facilities.

“The energy of the principals I’ve worked with across West Cork is just incredible, and we have the same rock-solid goal in mind - securing the very best outcomes for the students in our community,” Minister O’Sullivan said.