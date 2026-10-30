HSE in discussion with CoAction with a view to increasing respite care at West Cork locations

A HIGH-LEVEL meeting took place on Tuesday as the HSE engaged with Co-Action’s senior leadership, and its board, with a view to increasing respite care at a number of locations in West Cork, writes Jackie Keogh. “Ways are being considered to increase overnight respite care for adults with disabilities in Bantry, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Dunmanway,’ according to Senator Noel O’Donovan (FG). In Bantry, where the group West Cork Respite Matters have made their needs public by conducting a protest march and an online campaign, Senator O’Donovan said: “All possible options, such as purchasing property, and the leasing of property, are being considered to provide respite in the shortest possible timeframe.”

The senator said he could not confirm any details at this stage but is “confident that these high-level talks will produce real results. “I believe these engagements with the Health Service Executive (HSE), CoAction leadership, and the board, will bring about an increase in West Cork’s respite capacity.” The Fine Gael senator said he has consulted with the parents of adult children with disabilities – who have, in some cases, been left without respite care for a decade – and they are aware of the behind-the-scenes talks.