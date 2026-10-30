Cork syndicate claims €5.6 million Lotto jackpot prize

The €5,664,896 jackpot prize from the main Lotto draw on October 7 has been claimed by a Cork syndicate. The winning ticket was purchased at Eason, Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

While passing through the city, the head of the syndicate stopped at the bookstore to browse for a book. Just before checking out, they decided to add a Lotto Quick Pick, and ended up becoming the first Lotto jackpot winner since the game changes were introduced in early September.

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Recalling the moment they realised they had won, the head of the syndicate said: “We got the numbers up and started checking them one by one. As they kept matching, it slowly started to sink in that something unbelievable was happening.”

“I sent a message into the group chat and it just erupted – our phones wouldn't stop buzzing from phone calls to messages. Everyone was in complete disbelief!”

While the syndicate is still coming to terms with their newfound wealth, they say taking a dream Mediterranean cruise and spending time with family and friends are among their first plans.

Cork players have another chance to become a millionaire during tonight’s EuroMillions draw, which promises to make one Irish player a guaranteed millionaire. It features an extra special Ireland only raffle event, with a €1,005,000 prize on the line.