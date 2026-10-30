Tributes to ‘gentle’ Jack O'Donovan (28) who was found dead at Macroom site

TRIBUTES have been paid to Jack O’Donovan who was found dead in the vicinity of Macroom golf club in the Castle Grounds last Friday morning, October 23.

Gardaí are not treating the 28-year-old Macroom native’s death as suspicious and ruled out foul play.

It is understood that Jack, who lived at Dan Corkery Place in the town, may have died of hypothermia.

Macroom Soccer Club said they are “shocked and saddened” by the untimely passing of their former player.

“He was an excellent player, was popular and well-liked by fellow players, club members and supporters. He was also regularly the recipient of club end of season awards for this fine performances on the field,” said the club.

A minute’s silence was observed at matches, and the club’s Academy last Sunday was cancelled.