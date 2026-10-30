Tributes to ‘gentle’ Jack O'Donovan (28) who was found dead at Macroom site

TRIBUTES have been paid to Jack O’Donovan who was found dead in the vicinity of Macroom golf club in the Castle Grounds last Friday morning, October 23.
Gardaí are not treating the 28-year-old Macroom native’s death as suspicious and ruled out foul play.
It is understood that Jack, who lived at Dan Corkery Place in the town, may have died of hypothermia.
Macroom Soccer Club said they are “shocked and saddened” by the untimely passing of their former player.
“He was an excellent player, was popular and well-liked by fellow players, club members and supporters. He was also regularly the recipient of club end of season awards for this fine performances on the field,” said the club.
A minute’s silence was observed at matches, and the club’s Academy last Sunday was cancelled.
Macroom GAA said Jack was valued and talented member of many underage teams, noting: “His passing is especially felt by many of his former teammates.”
Clondrohid GAA said they are deepy saddened to hear of the untimely death of their former underage player.
Macroom Youthreach said that “Jacko” was a remarkable soccer player, an incredible athlete and “he brought many a laugh to the Centre with quick wit and good sense of humour.”
Jack is survived by his parents Finbarr and Jackie and siblings Jason, Finlay and Cian.
His funeral took place on Tuesday following requiem mass at St Colman’s Church where Very Rev Canon Donal Roberts said: “He touched so many lives. Deep down he was very soft; there wasn’t a bad bone in Jacko.”