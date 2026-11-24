A childhood steeped in gardening blossomed into a career for Barbara Drew.

Now, aged 72, she has published two books about nature especially for children.

Barbara used her maiden name, Barbara Susan Eyre, when publishing her beautifully illustrated books called Creatures in my Garden and Plants in my Garden.

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Gardening with her parents in the pretty village of Surrey inspired her to develop what was a hobby into her profession.

Her list of customers changed over time, but when she retired she was looking after 13 gardens, some private and some commercial.

Over the years, some of the gardens in her care won prizes and awards in various competitions and events.

Barbara had been living with her husband, Brian, in Hungerford, but when they retired they relocated to untamed, natural beauty of Kilcrohane, on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

Describing herself as “later middle-aged” or, in eco-friendly terms, “a recycled teenager,” Barbara recalls having a wonderful time in nature as an only child.

“I was always doing something and never understood it when anyone complained of being bored,” she said. “Even as a tiny tot, I would be helping my mother around the home, or learning to cook.

“I might be outside, helping my father in the garden, or looking after my own little plot. I enjoyed painting, playing my recorder and doing jig-saw puzzles.”

Barbara didn’t have children, but developed a strong affinity with them by running a brownie pack for 22 years. And these books are perfect for any child curious about the great outdoors.

Plants in my Garden, which contains 67 animated illustrations by Helen Clifton, is written in pleasing rhythms and rhymes that bring flowers, trees and vegetables to life. Creatures in my Garden also has 67 delightful illustrations featuring birds, animals and some creepy-crawlies.