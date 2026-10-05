Bandon and Bantry libraries host free workshops to help adults build practical life skills

RESIDENTS in Bantry, Bandon and surrounding communities are being invited to take part in a series of free events, aimed at building practical skills and confidence in everyday life.

Cork County Council Library Service has announced its autumn programme for the nationwide Skills for Life initiative, which runs from September to November.

Now in its second year, the programme supports adults across six key areas: digital skills, financial literacy, media literacy, employment and business, health awareness and sustainable living.

ADVERTISEMENT

County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said the programme reflected the changing role of libraries in local communities.

“The Skills for Life programme reflects the evolving role of our libraries as trusted community spaces that support lifelong learning,” he said.

“Through a wide range of free events, we are helping people across Cork build practical skills, access expert advice, and gain the confidence to navigate everyday life.”

Among the highlights are two Think Ahead talks by Valerie Smith of the Irish Hospice Foundation.

The sessions will encourage people to plan for the future and consider how they can make their wishes known at every stage of life.

Bandon Library will host the first local talk at 2.30pm on Thursday, October 8.

Valerie will then visit Bantry Library for a further session at 11am on Thursday, October 29.

The talks will offer practical guidance on planning for personal and family needs, helping participants understand the steps they can take to ensure their voice is heard in the future.

The wider programme includes advice on garden planning, saving and borrowing, social welfare benefits and supports, carers’ entitlements, CV preparation and improving digital skills using iOS devices.

An online talk, Digital Wellbeing in a Connected World, will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, October 28.

Delivered by Claire Cogan of BehaviourWise.ie, the session will explore ways to build a healthier relationship with technology, improve focus, reduce stress and make more time for the things that matter.

If you would like to attend the online event please email [email protected].