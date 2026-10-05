Accused in Kinsale mum-of-two Paula Canty's death 'didn't feel guilty', court hears

A man who stabbed a young mother-of-two to death told gardai he “didn’t feel guilty” about what occurred as it was “an accident”.

Joseph Butler (43), originally from Midleton, is to be sentenced later this month for the manslaughter of Paula Canty (31).

Paula Canty, from Kinsale, died of a single knife wound to the chest on January 3 2025.

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Victim impact statements were read in to the record at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today (October 5).

Darragh Canty, a brother of the deceased, said that it broke his heart that Paula suffered such a brutal death.

Det Sgt Micheál O’Regan said Paula Canty was in a relationship with Michael John Butler, who was the brother of the accused, at the time of her death.

Joseph Butler claimed he had been fighting with his brother, Michael John, in the early hours of January 3 at the apartment.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned until October 16.

Joseph Butler will be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Read the full article in this week's Southern Star.