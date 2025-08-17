Harry Clarke stained glass celebrated in Skibbereen

West Cork in Colour: The Stained Glass of Harry Clarke is a short documentary that brings to life the work of one of Ireland’s most celebrated stained glass artists.

Through expert insights and on-locaLon storytelling, Karen Minihan and Finola Finlay bring Harry Clarke’s stained glass treasures to life, celebrating his enduring legacy in West Cork.

Remarkably, there are three Harry Clarke stained glass windows in one small West Cork village – in St Barrahane’s Church, in Castletownshend.

In the years before he died (in 1931), as he was ill and overburdened with commissions, Harry Clarke came to rely on a stable of brilliant young assistants to execute his designs according to his exacting standards.

After Harry died, these artists continued to produce windows in the ‘House Style’ but over time the quality declined and the studios finally closed in the 1970s.

The documentary will also visit churches in Kilcoe, and Drimoleague to observe first-hand how the house style evolved from one closely based on Clarke’s designs, to the simplified conservative windows dictated by the Bishop of Cork in the 1960s.

The documentary will be screened, followed by Q&A, on Saturday August 23rd at 4pm at Uilinn arts centre in Skibbereen.