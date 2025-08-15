The 21st iteration of Electric Picnic is back to Laois once more, with a stellar lineup of artists including headliners Hozier, Kings of Leon, Chapell Roan, and Fat Boy Slim.

11 new acts have been announced recently, among them David Gray, Inhaler, The Saw Doctors, and The 2 Johnnies.

Fans who didn’t catch Inhaler’s St. Annes gig earlier this summer will rejoice as the Dublin band take to the Stradbally stage, while multi-platinum artist David Gray will receive a hero’s welcome as he performs the legends’ slot on Sunday night of the Picnic.

May 2017 saw The Cranberries perform at the London Palladium, sadly proving to be the band’s final performance.

Since then, their music has continued to be as enduringly popular today as it was during the lifetime of The Cranberries.

This means that fans are in for a unique experience when brothers Noel and Mike Hogan unite to perform the band’s iconic songs for the first time in eight years at this year’s festival.

They will be joined by The RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and a very special guest.

The Saw Doctors continue their 40th anniversary celebrations, and as everyone knows, this will be a performance not to be missed!

Jazzy’s ascent to dance-pop royalty knows no bounds, with multiple awards under her belt and the honour of being the most popular Irish female on Spotify.

This will be her third visit to Electric Picnic. Fresh from their Glastonbury performance, The Coronas no doubt will pull the crowds as they head to the festival this summer.

One of the most prolific bands to ever grace the Stradbally stage King Kong Company will be back with one of their legendary blistering sets.

However, while It’s ostensibly a music festival, Electric Picnic spread its wings long ago, so in an era obsessed with artificial intelligence, the Mindfield area stands as a celebration of something far more powerful: real intelligence.

This year, the festival’s arena of ideas showcases the creativity, emotional intelligence and human connection that no machine can imitate.

Across six vibrant stages, audiences will experience debate, music, poetry, protest, theatre, podcasts, comedy and culture in its purest, most human form.