Laureate for Irish Fiction to visit Bantry

LAUREATE for Irish Fiction Éilís Ní Dhuibhne is coming to Bantry during West Cork Literary Festival as part of a nationwide literary tour.

The Arts Council has confirmed a local stop on the Island of Imagination tour, happening at Marino Church on Sunday July 12th.

The free event will also feature talented writers Danielle McLaughlin and Mary Morrissy in conversation with the Laureate.

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Together they will explore contemporary Irish fiction and the paths that have shaped their careers. The event will also focus on McLaughlin’s recently published novel Rituals and Morrissy’s short story collection Twenty-Twenty Vision, published last year.

The Marino Church date forms part of Ní Dhuibhne’s nationwide ‘Island of Imagination: A Literary Tour of Ireland’, an Arts Council initiative spotlighting writing from across the country. The tour continues with upcoming stops in Dunquin, County Kerry, and Kinnegad, County Westmeath.

All sessions will be recorded for later listening and viewing on the Arts Council podcast and YouTube channels for anyone not attending in person. Booking for the July 12th event is essential and seats can be reserved at the West Cork Literary Festival website.

Éilís Ní Dhuibhne was named the Laureate for 2025–2028, with previous Laureateships held by Colm Tóibín (2022–2024), Sebastian Barry (2018–2021) and the inaugural Laureate, Anne Enright (2015–2018).

Éilís Ní Dhuibhne is a prolific writer with more than thirty books to her name. Her novels include: The Dancers Dancing; The Shelter of Neighbours; and Fox, Swallow, and Scarecrow. She has been recipient of the Pen Award for an Outstanding Contribution to Irish Literature and a Hennessy Hall of Fame Award.

Éilís Ní Dhuibhne is a member of Aosdána, serving as President of the Folklore of Ireland Society.