Clon band celebrate 20 years of cool country

A CLONAKILTY band is celebrating 20 years of cool county music with a rare gig in De Barra’s in Clonakilty this month.

The Starlight Wranglers are Ronnie Costley, Marcus McCarthy, Martin Kingston, John Fitzgerald and Dan Holland who have a deep passion for playing great country music.

While they haven’t played that many gigs in recent times, they are proudly celebrating 20 years as a band this year. Their love of the country music genre once led them to Nashville on a ‘busman’s holiday’ where they recorded an album in the house that was originally Jim Reeves’ basement.

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The band specialise in old-school country and cover songs by the likes of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and George Jones.

The Starlight Wranglers play De Barra’s on Sunday July 12th with the gig starting at 7pm and tickets are €17.50.