Muskerry footballers turn on the style in the second half to set up Carbery clash

Muskerry 3-17

Avondhu 3-12

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

MUSSKERRY had a big surprise in store for Avondhu when the sides met in the McCarthy Insurance Group Divisions/Colleges Football Championship seeded semi-final at Macroom on Tuesday evening.

Muskerry had no previous outing in the championship, had no real preparation done and were without several automatic first-team choices, including the Cork star Chris Óg Jones.

Avondhu came with a big reputation after overcoming three hurdles to date, but from the start of this game it was Muskerry which set the pace.

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Early points from Mark O’Brien and Liam Twohig got Muskerry off to a good start. They continued to play positively with William Ronan, Conor Dodd, Mark Corrigan very prominent in defence, and Cillian Donovan and Stephen Dornan doing well at midfield.

In attack, Mark O’Brien, Liam Twohig and Liam O’Connor were constant thorns in the Avondhu side. The points began to flow for Muskerry from O’Connor and Twohig.

After Avondhu brought it back to level scores, 0-6 each at the end of the first quarter, Dodd with a two-pointer, Twohig, O’Connor and O’Brien added points to leave Muskerry in front by two points by the 21st minute, 0-10 to 0-8.

Conor Hanlon kicked a two-pointer to level the scores, O’Brien put Muskerry back in front but Avondhu got through for a late goal from Ben Twomey to give the North Cork side a 1-10 to 0-11 lead at the break, an advantage that flattered them slightly.

In the second half Avondhu goalkeeper Ronan Donovan denied Ian Jones with a fine save on 35 minutes, but three minutes later was helpless to keep out a rocket of a shot from Conor Dodd, put through by Mark O’Brien.

A minute later, Alan Quinn put Eolan O’Leary inside the defence and the Macroom man slipped the ball home from close quarters to dramatically change the scoreboard. It was 2-11 to 1-10 in favour of Muskerry.

The Muskerry goal-fest was not yet complete as, on 39 minutes, Liam Twohig floated a ball across the goalmouth and the inrushing Jack Kelleher beat the goalkeeper to the connection. At 3-11 to 1-10, the game was Muskerry’s to lose.

The Mid Cork men added three more points to lead by 3-15 to 1-11 with ten minutes to go. Even though they were to concede two late goals, one from the penalty spot they never looked like letting victory slip from their grasp. Next up is Carbery this Friday.

Muskerry manager Conor Hurley was delighted with the win.

‘It was an exceptional team performance,’ he said, and Hurley paid special tribute to Conor Dodd, and to Ryan Sabas and Mark O’Brien, two young players who performed so well on their debut at senior level.

Regarding facing Carbery in the divisional section final this Friday night, Hurley felt that it was too much to ask of his players after such a demanding contest in very hot weather, and player welfare is an issue with some clubs also involved in games last weekend.

The county club championships commences in two weeks’ time and many clubs are reluctant to release players, as was evident by the list of absentees on this occasion.

Scorers

Muskerry: C Dodd 1-5 (2 2pt); L Twohig 0-5 (1f); J Kelleher 1-1; L O’Connor 0-3 (1f); E O’Leary 1-0; M O’Brien 0-2; I Jones 0-1.

Avondhu: D Hanlon (1 2pt, 1-0 pen), M Lenehan 1-2 each; C Hanlon 0-4 (2f, 2pt); B Twomey 1-1; O O’Callaghan, A Trimm, K Crowley 0-1 each.

Muskerry: Gearóid Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán); Ryan Sabas (Macroom), William Ronan (Kilmurry), Liam Ryan (Inniscarra); Conor Dodd (Canovee), Mark Corrigan (Macroom), Alan Quinn (Macroom); Stephen Dornan (Inniscarra), Seán O’Hanlon (Donoughmore); Mark O’Brien (Ballinora), Ian Jones (Uibh Laoire), Eolan O’Leary (Macroom); Liam O’Connor (Inniscarra), Cillian Donovan (Macroom), Liam Twohig (Aghinagh).

Subs: Jack Kelleher (Canovee) for C Donovan (27-29, temp), J Kelleher (Canovee) for C Donovan (inj, ht), Kevin O’Connell (Donoughmore) for S O’Hanlon (46), Rory Buckley (Macroom) for R Sabas (50), Donnchadh Morrissey (Donoughmore) for L Twohig (59).

Avondhu: Ronan Donovan (Buttevant); Podge O’Neill (Fermoy), Jamie Whelan (Buttevant), Billy O’Riordan (Buttevant); Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), Kevin Crowley (Buttevant), Aaron Trimm (Buttevant); Kevin Lenehan (Buttevant), Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); Mark Lenehan (Buttevant), David Hanlon (Buttevant), Adam Finnegan (Buttevant); Ben Twomey (Fermoy), Conor Hanlon (Buttevant), David Lardner (Fermoy).

Subs: Aaron Horgan (Buttevant) for O O’Callaghan (ht), A O’Neill (Buttevant) for A Finnegan (46), M O’Neill (Buttevant) for K Lenehan (50).

Referee: Jerry Kelleher (St John’s).