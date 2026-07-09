ESB reminds public of the dangers of swimming in reservoirs and watercourses

Given the continuing spell of warm weather, ESB would like to remind the public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming and other recreational activities in any ESB reservoirs and watercourses.
Henry Bouchier, Manager, Hydro Operations said: 'It is important that people take note of the safety warnings which are visible on signs posted around ESB reservoirs. These areas are unsafe for swimming due to deep, fast-flowing waters, fluctuating water levels, and uneven terrain, which present significant hazards to the public." '
These waters include the ESB reservoirs at:
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- Poulaphouca in County Wicklow
- Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare
- Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork
- The Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare
- Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal
To ensure your safety and the safety of others, always choose safer swimming locations such as swimming pools or beaches with designated lifeguards.