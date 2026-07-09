Bantum is kicking it with the best as track is World Cup winner

MUSIC fans may have noticed that a track by Bandon music producer, Bantum (Ruairi Lynch) has been soundtracking RTÉ’s extensive World Cup coverage over the past few weeks.

‘Bamboo’ is taken off his self-titled album which he released in 2024 and he took to Instagram during the past week to highlight and said it’s pretty cool to have his track featured throughout the World Cup coverage.

‘It turns out that a member of RTÉ’s production team downloaded ‘Bamboo’ a week or two prior to the tournament starting so I had an inkling they were researching tracks for the TV coverage,’ he told The Southern Star.

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‘I found out for sure when a friend messaged me to say ‘Bamboo’ was playing during the coverage of the first game.’

He said he has been getting some lovely messages about it since and as he has been watching the tournament anyway he said it’s class hearing his track being used and seeing it get a new lease of life.

He added that while it’s not available for physical release right now it is available on all the usual platforms.

‘Big thanks to RTÉ Sport for the support and to everyone Shazamming and reaching out.’

Having recently played the Heineken Green Light Festival in Cork city he is now preparing to play at the Goleen Harbour Weekender, which takes place between July 17th and 19th and features artists such as Jar Jar Jr, Shane Johnson, Stevie G and many more.

Following this he plans to take a break but will be working on more projects.