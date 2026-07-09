Brian Hurley hits last-gasp goal to fire Castlehaven to Division 1 title

Castlehaven 3-18

Knocknagree 1-23

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

COMETH the hour, cometh the man.

Arise, Brian Hurley, a knight of Castlehaven GAA who emerged as the club’s hero, again.

In this tremendous McCarthy Insurance Group Football League Division 1 final at sunny Macroom on Friday evening, Hurley struck a last-gasp goal to snatch the victory for Castlehaven.

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It was no surprise that another Haven legend, Mark Collins, supplied the pass to Hurley, as this deadly duo linked up to devastating effect.

Either team could have won this contest but the West Cork men showed marvellous spirit and tenacity to fashion out their win.

Five points in arrears with ten minutes remaining, the Haven drew level by the 56th minute, with Conor Nolan’s goal vital.

But Knocknagree came back with two points to carry that lead into added-time. With seconds left, the title appeared to be heading north.

However, in the final play, Knocknagree lost possession on the right wing, captain Mark Collins made ground before parting to Brian Hurley who lowered his head, drove goalwards and sent a bullet-like drive to the far corner of the net, leaving Cork goalkeeper Patrick Doyle helpless. It was a superb score to decide a super contest.

After the disappointment of the Cork defeat by Mayo a week earlier, this game was a perfect pick-me-up for Cork football supporters. It proved that there are high quality teams in the county with massive scoring potential if they can be harnessed and enabled to produce on the big day.

The level of fitness and commitment was wonderful and these two teams showed great discipline as well in such a tight encounter. There is the caveat, however, that league and championship are different beasts.

Conditions at the Castle Grounds were ideal, as Killian Cronin fisted a Knocknagree point after 90 seconds. Back came Brian Hurley with a two-pointer from a free for the Haven before Denis R O’Connor levelled at 0-2 each.

Mark Collins nudged the Haven in front after a strong run down the wing, but Knocknagree went back in front with points from David Twomey and Denis R O’Connor. When Jamie O’Driscoll’s point in the 13th minute brought the Haven level again, fans already knew there would be little between these two who will also meet in the premier senior championship later in the summer.

Timmie O’Connor edged Knocknagree in front again before Castlehaven struck for the first goal of the game. Mark Collins was the creator with a strong run down the right wing before parting inside for Jamie Walsh to palm the ball home.

Jack Cahalane and Brian Hurley added points, but the Duhallow men replied with a goal from Niall O’Connor in the 19th minute, another palmed effort, and the Haven lead was down to a point, 1-6 to 1-5.

Brian Hurley doubled the lead, but Michael McSweeney pointed in reply and his cousin Eoghan kicked a superb two-pointer to put his side in front in the 23rd minute.

Seán Browne pointed to level matters, before Micheál Maguire and Denis R O’Connor swapped points before the break. It was 1-9 each after a very entertaining first half.

Five minutes into the second half, Knocknagree surged into a five-point lead with a point from David Twomey followed by a two-pointer from Anthony O’Connor and another from Michael McSweeney.

The Haven replied with three points in a row from Brian Hurley, O’Driscoll and Hurley again.

In the 40th minute, Denis R O’Connor kicked another two-pointer and his namesake Anthony added a point, and the Knocknagree lead was back to five points, 1-17 to 1-12.

Micheál Maguire had a Haven point, but scores from Anthony O’Connor, with another two-pointer, and Eoghan McSweeney had the Duhallow side in a strong position at the three-quarter stage, leading by 1-20 to 1-13.

The final quarter witnessed a superb Castlehaven comeback with Knocknagree resisting all the way to the finish.

A two-pointer from a Brian Hurley free got the Haven rally underway. Jack O’Neill’s point was answered by Knocknagree’s Michael McSweeney, with five points between the teams with ten minutes remaining.

The breakthrough the Haven needed came two minutes later when in a crowded goalmouth scramble Conor Nolan reacted quickest to stab a ground ball over the line.

With his side in full flow now, Brian Hurley pointed a free from a tight angle. In the 56th minute, Jack Cahalane kicked a point to bring the Haven level, 2-18 to 1-21.

Knocknagree showed why they have joined Cork's senior elite with a battling response that yielded a point from Gearóid Looney in the 59th minute. When Gary O’Connor increased their advantage to two a minute into added time, one felt that the outcome was decided but Castlehaven had other ideas.

A Mark Collins run released Brian Hurley in full flight. Within seconds, the Knocknagree net was bulging and Castlehaven had scored a dramatic victory after a wonderful contest. More of this, please.

Scorers

Castlehaven: B Hurley 1-9 (2 2ptf; 1f); C Nolan, J Walsh 1-0 each; J Cahalane, M Maguire, J O’Driscoll 0-2 each; J O’Neill, S Browne, M Collins 0-1 each.

Knocknagree: A O’Connor (2 2pt), D R O’Connor (2pt) 0-5 each; M McSweeney 0-4 (2pt); E McSweeney 0-3 (2pt); N O’Connor 1-0; K Cronin 0-2; T O’Connor, D Twomey, G O’Connor, G Looney 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Darragh Cahalane; Conal O’Callaghan, Joseph Bohane, Seán Walsh; Jamie O’Driscoll, Jack O’Neill, Mark Collins (captain): Andrew Whelton, Jamie Walsh; Seán Browne, Brian Hurley, Conor Cahalane; Jack Cahalane, Michael Hurley, Michael Maguire.

Subs: Rory Maguire for J Walsh (40), Conor Nolan for Browne (50), David Whelton for M Hurley (54), William O’Donovan for O’Driscoll (58).

Knocknagree: Patrick Doyle; Denis Mahoney, Kealan Buckley, Gary O’Connor; Gearóid Looney, Daniel O’Mahony, Timmy O’Connor; David O’Connor, Michael McSweeney; David Twomey, Eoghgan McSweeney, Killian Cronin; Denis R O’Connor, Niall O’Connor, Anthony O’Connor.

Subs: Mathew Dilworth for N O’Connor (47), Fintan O’Connor for Twomey (50), Michael Doyle for K Buckley (55).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).