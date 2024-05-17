Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

WEST Cork has really come to life in the past few weeks – the May bank holiday saw some great events take place, and this weekend will be no different.

While Thursday was a washout in parts of West Cork, the weekend forecast is looking positive with temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees celsius – balmy!

Here are five great things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Storytelling festival on Bere Island

Bere Island is set to host a Storytelling Festival over the weekend of Saturday May 18th and Sunday May 19th which will feature storytelling sessions and oral history workshops, enabling people to document both their own family stories.

The weekend starts on the Saturday with workshops in oral history by leading oral historian Dr Angela Maye Banbury who has recorded the oral history of Achill island and the Irish in Hell’s Kitchen in New York, and has also supported Bere Island in their own oral history project.

On Sunday morning there will be a workshop on how stories can be recorded using a smartphone, and on Sunday afternoon, renowned Beara storyteller Teddy Black will recount stories from the Beara peninsula.

More information can be found here.

First-ever BioFest weekend in Leap

CECAS at Myross Wood House in Leap will host Ireland’s first ‘BioFest’ weekend on Saturday and Sunday May 18th and 19th.

The weekend of events will celebrate local biodiversity with walks, talks, and workshops, coinciding with National Biodiversity Week.

On Saturday night, local NPWS ranger David Rees will lead a workshop on bats as they emerge from the roofs of Myross Wood House. Across the whole weekend BioFest ‘clinics’ will be offered to answer questions.

On Saturday evening the documentary film Birdsong will be screened (7pm) followed by a panel discussion. There's plenty more besides – click here for more information.

Quiz night on Whiddy Island

Tonight there is a great opportunity to travel out to Whiddy Island and test your knowledge at the Whiddy Island Development Association quiz night.

A free ferry will be leaving the main pier opposite the Maxol station at 8pm sharp, and will bring you back to the mainland after the event as well.

All funds raised will go towards the men's and women's football teams who will be competing in the annual All-Island's football championship.

Beara's Got Talent

A concert will take place this Sunday at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Castletownbere this Sunday in aid of charity.

Some of the acts on the night will include choir singing, Beara singers, the Bearettes, traditional music, piano music and there will also be storytelling.

The event kicks off at 7.30pm sharp this Sunday, and all funds raised will go towards Cancer Connect.

Whale watch at Galley Head

THE Irish Whale & Dolphin Group (IWDG) will hold its annual whale watching event at Galley Head Lighthouse this Saturday May 18th, from 5pm to 7pm.

This event, which is held every year around this time, is suitable for all ages though there is a five to 10-minute walk from the parking area to the meeting point at the lighthouse, and it is not suitable for pets.

There are of course no guarantees of sightings, but here is a strong chance of seeing activity if the weather is good.

