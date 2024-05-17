Myross to host Ireland’s first BioFest weekend

CECAS at Myross Wood House in Leap will host Ireland’s first ‘BioFest’ weekend on Saturday and Sunday May 18th and 19th.

The weekend of events will celebrate local biodiversity with walks, talks, and workshops, coinciding with National Biodiversity Week.

Cecas – the Centre for Excellence in Climate Action and Sustainability – was created by Green Skibbereen to become a hub for climate action, sustainability and biodiversity solutions in West Cork. The weekend of events includes child-friendly activities, and most events are free, though many will need pre-booking.

‘Nature, or “biodiversity” as we now call it, is a big deal in West Cork. So many people enjoy for its own sake, while in another way the quality of our natural environment is also our unique selling point,’ said Mark Robins of Cecas. ‘There’s lots to celebrate but we can all learn how we can better give nature a home and we hope lots of West Cork people will come along to this very first BioFest.’

Some of the great events include a guided woodland walk (10am on Saturday May 18th, and 12pm Sunday) through Myross Wood; an introduction to seashore biodiversity, with The Southern Star’s wildlife columnist Ann Haigh, which will feature photography and examples of live marine plants and animals, and is suitable for all ages (Saturday 11am); a workshop on developing your own meadow with Paul Cullen (Saturday 2pm) and a chat about a charismatic local bird, the chough, by Arcadie Fihey from the NPWS.

Kloe Wood from Two Green Shoots will discuss gardening for biodiversity (3pm Saturday), while Hazel Hurley from Tree Amigos will help people get to know native trees (also Saturday 3pm). Cillian Lohan from the Green Economy Foundation will explore links between biodiversity and policy initiatives to drive change for a sustainable planet (4pm).

On Saturday night, local NPWS ranger David Rees will lead a workshop on bats as they emerge from the roofs of Myross Wood House. Across the whole weekend BioFest ‘clinics’ will be offered to answer questions.

On Saturday evening the documentary film Birdsong will be screened (7pm) followed by a panel discussion.

The Sunday events will have a focus on younger people and includes an art and nature session (10am) for children with Diarmuid Hayes, with the opportunity to take a nature-inspired piece of art to home. This workshop is free, but a donation of €5 is suggested.

Anne Harrington Reese will lead some nature-inspired sketching (11am); learn how to grow plant from seed, making a zero-waste seedling pot using newspaper, and other interesting ideas (1pm Sunday) at the Community Garden. Trish Lavelle will show the ‘no dig’ and chemical-free vegetable planting method (2pm). Finally on Sunday there will be conversations on biodiversity (3pm), with Mark Robins of Cecas and Cecas volunteer Roísín Foley one of the organisers of BioFest.

‘It’s important that everyone has access to nature. BioFest will offer people of all ages, social and cultural backgrounds the opportunity to engage with biodiversity through the festivals mainly free events and workshops,’ said Róisín.

National Biodiversity Week is organised by the Irish Environmental Network (IEN), with funding from the National Parks and Wildlife Service. For more see bio-fest.com.