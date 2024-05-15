Out and About in West Cork

45/80

SCC2 Bronze Back l-r Coey Scannell, Fionn Keogh, Dylan O’Driscoll Front l-r Robyn Whelton, Emily Drinan, Jacob Collins The Schull CC team racing team, SCC 1, won the Irish Schools’ Team Racing National Championship final over the weekend. The two day event was hosted by Bantry Bay Sailing Club, and was a great success for the sailors from Schull Community College who bagged first and third place in the national competition. Congratulations to all the sailors, mentors, teachers and parents who were involved behind the scenes of this success. SCC 1 team members were; Ryan O’Driscoll, Lucy Copithorne, Silvia Abella Garrido, Killian Power, Daniel Copithorne and Heidi Hogan and SCC 2 were; Coey Scannell, Fionn Keogh, Jacob Collins, Dylan O’Driscoll, Robin Whelton and Emily Drinan.