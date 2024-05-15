Out and About in West Cork

Enjoying the sunshine at the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery were Harry and Éaladh Walsh. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Grainne Dalton, Barbara Jeffery and Siobhan Jeffery from Schull at the launch of The Fastnet Film Festival, which runs in Schull from May 22nd to May 26th. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Lorraine Hogan from Kinsale. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Emma, Daniel and James O'Sullivan, Skibbereen enjoying their day out at the annual Rath Vintage Club Charity Run last Sunday at Rath near Baltimore. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Felicity Lehane and Jamie Chambers, Dunmanway) enjoying The Long Strand tractor, truck and car run which was in aid of the Irish Rovers Great Vintage Tractor Run John o' Groats to Land's End Great Vintage Tractor Tour 2024 to raise funds for Critical - Emergency Medical Response and also in aid of West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue. (Photo: David Patterson)
Maria and Brian Barron and children Conor and Shauna from Ballydehob enjoying the annual jazz festival. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Annie O'Brien getting into the spirit of the Ballydehob Jazz festival. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Eimear Barrett and Alicia McSwiney from Clonakilty with Olivia Bennett, Belgooly and Aoife McIver from Carrigaline. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Heinken Rugby Sevens in Kinsale were Laura Barr, Bandon; Ellie Cronin, Kinsale and Sylvie Plant, Riverstick. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Children who received their First Holy Communion at Clogagh Church are (from left): Seán O'Flynn, Oisín Deasy, Finn Cashman, Bobby McCarthy, Clodagh Hennessy, Olivia O'Sullivan and Róise Harrington.
On bank holiday Monday around sixty walkers gathered near the shore of the estuary beside Timoleague Abbey and walked to Courtmacsherry in glorious sunshine as part of the Bluebell Weekend walking festival. They enjoyed scones and coffee at the hotel followed by an interesting talk on the Camino de Santiago by Padraig and Grainne, two seasoned walkers of the Camino.
Members of the Sheep's Head Sea Scouts who achieved great success when they competed for the first time in the All-Cork shield event at Curraheen were (back, from left): Sophia Russell, Aoife Nash, Roisin Daly, Rachel Kelleher and Holly McCarthy. Front (from left): Aidan O'Mahony, Cian O'Mahony, Jimmy Nicholas and Tom Daly.
Team SCC1 coming off the start line in the final versus Skibbereen Community School on Sunday in Bantry Bay.
The winners of the Bernard Harrington Cup played at Glengarriff Golf Club were (from left): Joe Holland, Owen Dineen (captain) and David O’Shea.
The Bantry team in the ISTRA national championship were (from left): Cillian Conner, Aodh Andrews, Conor Hinnell, Sean Collins, Ava Andrews and Aoife Browne.
Bantry was well represented at the Kings Trust fundraising gala night in New York last Thursday night. Glamour magazine editor Samantha Barry, from Ballincollig (left) was joined by model, actor and author Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet. Both women's parents have homes in Bantry and both are regular vistors to the area as a result.
Sinead O'Regan from Barryroe with her mother Claire and her pony Alannah’s Rambler. Twelve-year-old Sinead went to the Windsor International Horse Show where she acquitted herself well against seasoned competitors and finished a respectable fourth place in her class. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Denis Goggin, Circle of Life National Organ Donor Commemorative Garden, with Eddie Burns and his daughter Lottie from Macroom. (Photo: Andrew Downes)
Trish Lavelle, chair of Green Skibbereen CLG, which leases and manages Myross Wood House and its grounds as Cecas (the Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability) collected a merit award at the RDS 2024 Native Woodland Conservation Award for Myross Woods at Cecas, Leap.
The West Cork Choral Singers, directed by Susan Nares, performed Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas with a nine piece ensemble of West Cork musicians and four professional soloists singing the principal roles.
Beara's Got Talent, a concert in aid of Cancer Connect, will be presented on Sunday May 19th in aid of Cancer Connect. Participants include the Castletownbere Church Choir, two of Irene Geraghty's piano students, a storyteller, the children's choir of Scoil an Chroí Naofa, the Bearettes, the Beara Community Singers, a local poet and a traditional music group. Back row (from left): Brendan O’Driscoll, Fachtna O’Donovan, Marese O’Driscoll and Michael Downey. Second row (from left): Vicki Sheehan, Patricia Daly, Aileen O’Sullivan, Irene Geraghty, Nancy Sheehan, Lourda O’ Neill, Rosarie Hanley, Joanne Coughlan, Eileen McGrath, Nicholas Buckley, Mary O’Connor, Phylis O’Driscoll, Marlene Fitzpatrick and Suzanne McCloskey. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Pupils from Rusnacahara National School in Ahakista recently received their Confirmation in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Kilcrohane. From left: Leo Arundel, Issy Ross, James Tobin and Keenan Young with Bishop Noel O'Regan, Canon Martin O'Driscoll and school principal, Noreen Tobin.
Last Saturday, prior to the MARI’s game, the West Cork Jesters mixed ability ladies team played an exhibition match against the Ballincollig Trailblazers at Virgin Media Park. There was great fun and camaraderie for everyone involved. Back (from left): Aodh Dunne (coach), Ellen O’Donoghue, Mairead Cronin, Orlaith Cronin, Farrah O’Shea, Jessie Nicholson, Fiona Riney, Geraldine Middea, Katie Nicholas, Noreen O’Shea, Tara Thornton, Emily Cotter and Dave Lee (coach). Front (from left): Inge (MARI player from Belgium), Linda McCarthy, Abbey O’Shea and Christine Colgan. Ellie McCarthy was missing from the photo.
Abigale Harrington, Jason Harrington and Erica Murphy made their Confirmation on May 2nd at St Michael’s Church on Bere Island.
The annual Ballydehob Jazz Festival’s New Orleans style funeral took place in front of thousands of spectators who had assembled on Main Street to watch the procession make its way through Ballydehob. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At a function to wish the best of luck to recent retirees of Castletownbere Community Hospital were (from left): Rose O’Driscoll, Mary Green, Mary Ring, Catherine O’Sullivan, Susan Power, Caroline O’Driscoll, Mary Claire O’Sullivan and Margaret Harrington. Susan Power and Mary Ring have taken up new positions within the health board.
At a 50th anniversary reunion of Hamilton High School’s Leaving Cert class of 1974 were (seated, from left): Barry Connolly, Gerard Lyons, David Murphy, John O’Callaghan, John A Collins, Donal Collins, Denis Coffey, Michael Brennan and Plunkett Taaffe. Back (from left): Timmy Lordan, Michael Crowley, Con Downing, Tim Cummins, Michael Flynn, Martin Keane and Pat Walsh. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Hannah Dare of Organico speaking with members of Bantry ICA, Eileen O’Donoghue, Kathleen Tessyman, Sue Thurman, Eilish Larkin and Brenda Harrington about the sustainable advantages of using re-usable coffee cups.
Bantry welcomed Le Boreal with its 240 passengers and 200 crew to the town on Tuesday May 7th. Le Boreal is the fourth cruise liner to visit Bantry this season. A total of 22 liners are expected to visit this year.
Teachers Naomi Dieter and Clara McGowan from St James’ National School celebrated the visit of Bishop Paul Colton with pupils Róisín Corcoran, Cara Guerrero, Connor Nieman, Nina Woodward, Trevor Dukelow, Kurt White, Theo PayneLynch, Millie Woodward, Sarah Dukelow, James Davies, Pippa Woodward, James O'Neill, Harvey PayneLynch, Saiorse O'Sullivan and Grace Solomon.
Colm Hillary from the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 speaking with pupils from Barryroe National School about safety. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
James and Maureen O'Keeffe (second and third from left) were winners of the Maisie Barrett trophy at Clonakilty Bridge Club recently where family members of Maisie were on hand to present the trophy. From left: Peter Barrett, (grandson), Ciara Barrett (granddaughter) and Richard Barrett (son).
Clonakilty Macra members Christopher O’Sullivan, Olive Linehan, John Collins, Conor O’Mahony, Deirdre Sexton, Lucy Edmonds and John O’Leary celebrated after winning the Macra national drama finals in Kilmallock. They also swept the board with individual awards, John Collins (best producer), John O'Leary (best actor) and Deirdre Sexton (best actress).
PJ Hodnett (Timoleague), Elena and Seanie Harrington (South Ring), Conor O'Sullivan (Clonakilty), Willie O'Regan (Clonakilty) and Tommy Nyhan (Gaggin) enjoying a day in the sunshine at the Ballinascarthy tractor, truck and car run which was in aid of Clogagh National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Enjoying a break in Kennedy Park were (from left): Poppy Kelly, Lyn McCarthy, Sonja Kelly, all from Clonakilty and Martha Healy from Rossmore. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Rowan and Brian McCarthy from Rathbarry enjoying the views from the top of the Galley Head Lighthouse at the open day fundraiser that was held by Galley Flash Rowing Club. Lighthouse keeper Gerald Butler gave a number of illustrated talks on the day. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Locals Estee (left) and Emma Howlin posed for the camera in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Meghan Young, Ella Jennings, Ailbhe O'Driscoll, David Gumeniuc and Isabelle Mockler with Éanna Ní Lamhna. (Photo: Kenneth McCarthy)
Enjoying the Ballydehob Jazz Festival were Evan O'Driscoll from Blarney with Yasmine O'Driscoll and Kate Murphy from Skibbereen. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cathriona Murphy and Phyllis, Michael and Norma McCarthy were the winners of the table quiz hosted by the Doheny/Sam Maguire GAA club at the Southern Bar last Friday.
Kathleen O’Farrell, on behalf of the Dunmanway Christmas day swim committee, presented a cheque for €28,000 to members of the team at Dunmanway Day Unit at CUH, the proceeds of the swim which took place on Christmas day 2023.
Devin (left) and Elsie O’Donovan, Abbeymahon enjoying a trip down to Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The walking group at the Courtmacsherry Hotel enjoying the Camino information talk that formed part of the Bluebell Weekend in Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Schull Community College’s racing team SCC 1, won the Irish Schools Team Racing national championship final last weekend which was hosted by Bantry Bay Sailing Club. Schull Communtiy College bagged first and third place at the national competition. The SSC1 team comprised (back, from left): Daniel Copithorne, Ryan O’Driscoll and Silvia Abella Garrido and (front, from left): Killian Power, Lucy Copithorne and Heidi Hogan. Right: The SSC2 team comprised (back, from left): Coey Scannell, Fionn Keogh and Dylan O’Driscoll and (front, from left): Robyn Whelton, Emily Drinan and Jacob Collins.
Aoife Callan took part in the Somerset Schools Athletic Association combined events where she achieved several personal bests.
Charlie Moore with his parents Maurice and Elaine after Charlie won the Valencia MIE cup in Valencia with the Cobh Ramblers Academy.
Clare O'Callaghan and Margaret O'Donovan, vice-chairs of the Station House committee, attending the Beda Community Hall’s club day which was held recently to showcase all the clubs and organisations in the area. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Michael and JT O'Driscoll from Kilbrittain enjoying the ploughing match which was held on the lands of tillage farmer Charles O’Connell, Clogagh and organised by the West Cork Ploughing Association. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Six students from St Mary's Secondary School in Macroom have been recognised at the #AndSheCycles awards ceremony in Dublin. Chloe Lehane, Daimhin McKenna, Ellen Murray, Ellen O'Donoghue, Emily Mehigan and Rachel Twomey were all awarded for their efforts to promote cycling among their female peers, with Ellen Murray receiving the higher honour of outstanding ambassador.
Allegra Lalor Beirne from Ballydehob participating in the annual jazz festival. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Sarah Canty captured a photo of American Jazz and blues singer, pianist and composer Stephanie Nilles playing at the concert hall on Friday night. The captivating performance featured powerful interpretations of influential pieces by Charles Mingus, Nina Simone and others as well as her own compositions.
Sarah Webb beside her favourite piece of art crafted by her dear friend Susan O’Toole. Sarah provided the bulk of the artworks presented in the retrospective exhibition at the Ballydehob Arts Museum
Conor O'Farrell, Rossmore, watched by his girlfriend Jane Stocker from Ballygarvan, took part in the ploughing match that was held on the lands of tillage farmer Charles O’Connell near Kilbrittain. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Julie and Arlo Butters from Crosshaven at the newly reopened Camden Fort Meagher, one of County Cork's most iconic tourist attractions. Camden Fort Meagher is internationally recognised as being one of the finest remaining examples of a classical coastal artillery fort in the world and is now open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday from April to October. (Photo: Michael O'Sullivan)
Art lecturers Caroline Smith, Julia Pallone and Jane Skovgard with their students at the opening of the Expressions art exhibition by level five and level six students at Kinsale Campus. The exhibition will run until May 17th at the campus. (Photo: John Allen)
The Dancing Divas Megan Cunningham (Kinsale), Aoife Martin (Ballinspittle), Caitlín McNamara (Kinsale) and Matthew Murphy (Innishannon) at the LipSync contest in aid of Kinsale Carmelite pilgrimage to Lourdes. (Photo: John Allen)
Julie Fleming (centre) alongside teammates who recently played for Cork U14 camogie team. Julie Fleming is a member of Bandon camogie club and has been selected on the Cork U14 camogie panel for this season. She is a pupil of Coláiste na Toirbhirte and past pupil of Laragh National School. From left: Philippa Desmond (Kilbrittain-Timoleague), Ailbhe Byerley (Clonakilty), Julie Fleming (Bandon) and Livi Kelly (Kilbrittain-Timoleague).
A sum of €1,828.30 was raised from the sale of the CD ‘Oh Holy Night’ sung by Ann Williams. The money was raised for the St Michael’s Residential and Community Project. Paddy Downing, sister to the late Ann Williams, handed over the presentation cheque to Gerry Mehigan, St Michael’s Centre in the presence of (from left): James Downing, Roger Pearson, Jerry Mehigan, Paddy Downing, Kees Hendrickx, Deirdre Patwell and Dan Holland.
The minor ladies who registered a convincing win against Valley Rovers in the first round of the West Cork ladies football minor A league were (back, from left): Anna Hurley, Maebh Collins, Saorla Carey, Daisy Griffiths, Alannah Cawley, Alice Bushe, Clodagh Hickey, Cliodhna Herlihy and Victoria Haffner. Front (from left): Leah Carey, Kate Carey, Diana Rose Coakley, Carla O'Regan, Ava Murphy and Mary Bushe.
Mary Lou Maguire Leahy and Gillian Kennedy (coordinator Skibbereen day services CoAction), with a group of people they support. Mary Lou presented a cheque of €1,500 to CoAction from the Aughadown Community Council which was the proceeds from their annual St Patrick’s charity walk.
Pupils from Dreeny National School welcomed the West Cork Rapid Response to their school as part of their Mayday celebrations.
Brian O'Neill of Electrical Services sponsored a new set of jerseys for the O’Donovan Rossa U14 girls’ team. At the jersey presentation were (from left): Trevor Hegarty (chairperson), Grace O’Neill (U14 captain), Brian O’Neill and Gillian O'Neill.
Denis Ryan from Innishannon drove a Massey Ferguson 133 at the Ballinascarthy tractor, truck and car run which was held in aid of Clogagh National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Local rider Grace Wycherley, with her proud mum Jenifer, qualified for the RDS show at an event in Cavan on Caheragh Lad.
OUT OF RANGE: Sofia and Molly McCarthy were out and about in their new electric Range Rover over the bank holiday weekend. The light traffic enabled them to get used to the handling of this all-terrain vehicle which is an eco-friendly car. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Diarmuid Minihane, Aoife Power, Noreen O' Mahony and Orla Chambers from Cork County Council welcomed passengers off the Seabourn Venture cruise ship when it visited Schull this week. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Miriam Troy and Deirdre O’Brien and her dog, Lucky, enjoying the sunshine and entertainment at the Fish Basket Long Strand tractor and truck run in aid of Critical and West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Richard, Pat and Fergus Courtney at the DJ Courtney memorial event.(Photo: Nick Haigh)
Caoimhe Kelly was enjoying her day at the Warren Strand during the recent long weekend. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Supporting the fundraiser for their local playschool at the Drinagh Cheval last weekend were Laura Scully, her daughter Madeline and their horse Stella. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
John Regan, Yvonne Hagan and their dogs, Socks and Rex, and their horse Socks, at the cheval. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Pictured at the 107th commemoration of the sinking of the Lucitania at the Old head of Kinsale was Sean O'Farrell Courtmacsherry and Darragh Keating, Kinsale of the RNLI who layed a wreath. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the 107th commemoration of the sinking of the Lusitania at the Old Head of Kinsale were Maureen and Daniel Blanchfield Finn with Margerat Hanrahan and Erin Hanrahan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Crowds gathered to watch the annual Ballydehob Jazz Festival New Orleans-style 'funeral' last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)