Still some time to support your local hospice online

THE 36th annual Hospice Sunflower Days collections took place across West Cork last week – but there’s still time to show your support if you missed the street volunteers. Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, advises that you can still support your local hospice or home care service during this year’s campaign by donating online at sunflowerdays.ie

Hospices and home care services rely on fundraisers and donations to allow them to continue to provide their patient centric services and care, and this is why campaigns, such as Hospice Sunflower Days, are so important. Last year the campaign raised over €885,000 allowing over 20,000 patients and their families to be cared for nationwide. Over 4,500 patients were able to receive specialist in-patient palliative care and over 15,700 patients were able to receive specialist palliative home care visits. By donating online, and selecting your chosen hospice, you really can make a difference to the specialist care and support provided to patients living with life-limiting illnesses and their families in your local area.

Mary Flanagan, chairperson at Together for Hospice, said: ‘We would like to thank all those who gave generously to our on-street collections last week, your donation really will help to make a difference to services in your local area. ‘For those who missed our on-street volunteers there is still time to show your support for our 36th Hospice Sunflower Days campaign by donating online at www.sunflowerdays.ie to your chosen hospice now.’

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Together for Hospice represents 24 Hospice and specialist palliative home care providers supporting patients and their families across Ireland. These services provide free-of-charge care and support to those living with a life-limiting illness, while also offering assistance to the patient’s family members. Hospices nationwide need to raise approximately €20 million each year to provide their patient centred care and as the country’s population ages, demand for specialist hospice and palliative homecare services continues to grow. Fundraised income is used by local hospice services to fund new buildings, refurbishment of existing buildings, staff, extra comforts for patients and their families, and innovative patient care projects nationwide.

Funds raised through Together for Hospice campaigns support some of the core services funded by the HSE. That is why fundraisers such as Hospice Sunflower Days are so important to hospices and homecare services throughout the country. For more information and to donate to your local hospice or home care service today visit www.sunflowerdays.ie