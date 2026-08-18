Finalists for Blas na hÉireann announced

The finalists for Blas na hÉireann have been announced across a record 200 categories.

Finalists shortlisted from Cork include Alternative Christmas Pudding Co (Carrigaline), Bandon Vale Cheese, Bantry Bay Mussels, Clóna Dairy Products Ltd, Clonakilty Food Co, Cully & Sully, Dripsey Castle Estate, Durrus Cheese, Folláin, Irish Yogurts Clonakilty, Keohane Seafoods, Macroom Buffalo Cheese, Salt of Kinsale Ltd, Skeaghanore West Cork Farm, Spice O’Life, West Cork Distillers, Velo Coffee Roasters and Wildberry Bakery.

This year’s Blas weekend in October will see the return of the hugely popular Eat Ireland in a Day market and the Blas Village, where 2026 finalists can showcase their products, connect with buyers, and meet with food lovers from across the country.