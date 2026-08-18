Deputy Mayor Cllr Finbarr Harrington given 12 -week GAA ban

Deputy County Mayor Cllr Finbarr Harrington has been given a 12-week ban by the GAA for what officials described as ‘misconduct considered to have discredited the association'.

The Beara-based councillor and chair of Garnish GAA received the suspension following an investigation by GAA officials into an incident during a Junior B football championship match between his club and Castlelyons in Ballingeary on May 9th last.

The GAA County Board’s latest progress report says the suspension was imposed under Rule 7.2 (e) arising from the May 9th match for ‘misconduct considered to have discredited the Association.

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Cork County Council said it does not comment on matters relating to third-party organisations or their internal processes.

Cllr Harrington was contacted for comment.