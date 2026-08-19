RTÉ to air historic Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park

RTÉ has announced that RTÉ Sport have secured the rights to air the Katie Taylor fight, free to air on RTÉ 2, RTÉ Player and 2FM when she takes on Flora Pili in front of 80,000 fans in Croke Park on Saturday September 5th.

RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett said: 'RTÉ was there at the start of Katie’s journey as an amateur and we are delighted to be there for the final chapter. Katie is, and always will be, one of Ireland's greatest ever sporting icons and it is fitting that she ends her illustrious career in Croke Park in front of a full stadium and a national audience.'

Against the iconic backdrop of the home of the GAA, Katie will defend her WBO, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles and fight for the vacant WBC Super Lightweight Championship in a historic clash against France’s undefeated Flora Pili.

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The last time a professional boxing event was staged in Croke Park was July 1972 when Muhammed Ali famously took on Detroit heavyweight Al 'Blue' Lewis in front of an audience of 17,000 people.

Further details of RTÉ’s coverage of the biggest fight in the history of the country will be announced in due course.