This weekend's events include Caheragh & District Vintage Club Tractor Run, Singing for the brain with Martin Leahy, The Pension Plan by Kilmeen drama group, Community Café in Skibbereen and Family Bingo Fundraiser.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

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Caheragh & District Vintage Club Tractor Run - Sunday, August 23rd

Save the date for the Caheragh & District Vintage Club Tractor Run on Sunday, August 23rd.

Taking place in aid of Bantry Hospital, this community event invites vintage enthusiasts and locals alike to turn out and show their support for a great local cause.

Singing for the Brain with Martin Leahy - Monday, August 24th

Join musician Martin Leahy for Singing for the Brain, a 6-week program running every Monday from 11 am to 1 pm at Bandon Town Hall (started July 20th).

Designed to help you "sing more, stress less, and think better," these uplifting sessions are supported by a Community Dementia Support Worker in attendance.

Suggested donation is €5.00, and you can book your spot by calling 023 8841681.

The Pension Plan by Kilmeen Drama Group - Thursdays & Fridays, July 23rd – August 28th

Enjoy an evening of laughs with Kilmeen Drama Group’s production of the comedy The Pension Plan, directed by Mr. Gerard Finn.

Staged at Rossmore Theatre in Clonakilty, the show runs every Thursday and Friday at 8 pm through August 28th.

Tickets are €15 for adults and €12 for children under 12 (including booking fee), available online at rossmoretheatre.com.

Community Café at Skibbereen Community & Family Resource Centre - Mondays, 2 pm – 4 pm

Pop in for a cuppa, some bikkies, and a bit of craic at the Skibbereen Community & Family Resource Centre!

Open every Monday from 2 pm to 4 pm (excluding Bank Holidays), this welcoming Community Café invites all members of the community to drop in for great conversation and connection.

Voluntary donations are welcome.

Family Bingo Fundraiser - Friday, August 28th

Head to the Schull Harbour Hotel for another fun-filled Family Bingo night starting at 7 pm.

This community fundraiser supports Gabriel Rangers LFC, Gabriel Rangers GAA, and Bunratty United AFC.

Everyone is welcome, with fantastic prizes to be won and a raffle taking place on the night.